Greene offers bill to abolish Section 230
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday is introducing a bill to abolish Section 230 — the law the protects online platforms from liability — on the heels of Twitter accepting Elon Musk's offer to buy the company and take it private.
Greene's bill would eliminate the law making online platforms not liable for content posted by third parties and replace it with a provision to require "reasonable, non-discriminatory access to online communications platforms" through a "common carrier" framework that Greene compared to airlines or package delivery services.
Republicans have long claimed that social media platforms have an anti-conservative bias, pointing to tweets that have been taken down and the removal of entire feeds from networks.
[....] Titled the 21st Century FREE Speech Act, Greene's measure will serve as the House version of a Senate bill sponsored by Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.).
To combat the alleged bias against conservatives, it would prevent online communications platforms from exerting "undue or unreasonable preference or advantage to any particular person, class of persons, political or religious group or affiliation, or locality" and would provide consumers a mechanism to sue for violations.
Should any platform be liable for someone else's speech? Even if they engage in moderation?
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday April 29, @04:06PM (2 children)
Boy, I sure hope it contains better spelling than her plan to declare "Marshall Law!"
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 29, @04:13PM (1 child)
Watch what you say or she'll set the gazpacho police on you!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday April 29, @04:32PM
Oh no! The Commander and Chief ARE coming for me!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday April 29, @04:08PM (1 child)
I remember when the government compelling speech was a bad thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 29, @04:14PM
Indeed. This has all the look and feel of a big, juicy target just begging to be abused. I can hardly wait for this to become a new law. Just remember, MTG, you asked for this!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 29, @04:17PM
judging if world peace has been acquired by human kind is easy to figure out: nobody woyld be posting shit or for that matter anything anymore. "all is well, i have nothing to say/complain".
ofc, some like to put the cart (" nothing to complain") infront of the horse (world peace)....
(Score: 3, Informative) by bussdriver on Friday April 29, @04:31PM (1 child)
Section 230 protects speech! Fools...
Liability will make every service provider a private censor and not even government-level censorship but FAR worse because even Russian or Chinese censorship is narrowly focused while corporate liability would include ANY possible lawsuit from anybody on any topic. Even nutjobs like her would sue over people talking shit about her - because hypocrisy is her superpower.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday April 29, @04:37PM
They're not usually so obvious about creating the very problems they are claiming to fight.
The pragmatic result of this law will be every US platform becomes MORE twitchy on that delete trigger than before. Thus resulting in even more censorship of the wacky crap that's already getting deleted.