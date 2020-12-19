Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Politics

Senate Passes Massive Package to Boost U.S. Computer Chip Production

posted by janrinok on Friday July 29, @01:28PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the ketchup-with-china dept.
Business

DannyB writes:

Senate passes massive package to boost U.S. computer chip production

[....] The 64-33 vote represents a rare bipartisan victory a little more than three months before the crucial November midterms; 17 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting yes. The package, known as "CHIPS-plus," now heads to the House, which is expected to pass it by the end of the week and send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

[....] The centerpiece of the package is more than $50 billion in subsidies for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.

Supporters on Capitol Hill, as well as key members of Biden's Cabinet, have argued that making microchips at home — rather than relying on chipmakers in China, Taiwan and elsewhere — is critical to U.S. national security, especially when it comes to chips used for weapons and military equipment.

[...] The final chips bill is a slimmed-down version of a much broader China competitiveness package that House and Senate lawmakers had been negotiating. Earlier, the Senate passed its bill, known as USICA, while the House passed its own version, the America COMPETES Act. But lawmakers couldn't resolve their differences, and leading Democrats decided to switch their strategy and scale back the legislation.

The package also includes tens of billions more in authorizations for science and research programs, as well as for regional technology hubs around the country.

If passed, will this be well spent? Will the US actually be globally competitive in chip manufacture?

Original Submission


«  To Build Sustainable Cities, Involve Those Who Live In Them
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Senate Passes Massive Package to Boost U.S. Computer Chip Production | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday July 29, @01:37PM

    by c0lo (156) on Friday July 29, @01:37PM (#1263616) Journal

    Yes, they will. At way higher prices than Taiwan offers now.
    Because in 2-5 years [theguardian.com], China will very likely invade Taiwan [japantimes.co.jp]

    --
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday July 29, @01:54PM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Friday July 29, @01:54PM (#1263618)

    Anything the government buys, be it radar for the F35 or a laptop for the cook's secretary must have chips that are made in the USA.

    Oops, my bad. My way doesn't provide any pork for anyone.

    --
    I hate when I put something off to tomorrow, and tomorrow arrives.
(1)