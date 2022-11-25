IT Wire is reporting that Yandex NV wants to cut ties with the its host country Russia which the board stated in a press release. Yandex has been Russia's largest Internet-based company.

A special committee of the Board has been charged with exploring a variety of potential scenarios and steps, including: Development of the international divisions of certain services (including self-driving technologies, cloud computing, data labeling, and ed-tech) independently from Russia.

Divesting Yandex N.V.'s ownership and control of all other businesses in the Yandex Group (including search and advertising, mobility, e-commerce, food-delivery, delivery, entertainment services and others in Russia and international markets), including transferring certain elements of governance to management.

Yandex NV is based in The Netherlands. Yandex has already seen thousands of its employees leave Russia since the county's war of aggression against Ukraine began.