from the unintended-consequences dept.
TikTok's CEO agrees to testify before Congress for the first time in March:
As Congress prepares to vote on a nationwide TikTok ban next month, it looks like that ban may already be doomed to fail. The biggest hurdle likely won't be mustering enough votes, but drafting a ban that doesn't conflict with measures passed in the 1980s to protect the flow of ideas from hostile foreign nations during the Cold War.
These decades-old measures, known as the Berman amendments, were previously invoked by TikTok creators suing to block Donald Trump's attempted TikTok ban in 2020. Now, a spokesperson for Representative Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), the incoming chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Ars that these measures are believed to be the biggest obstacle for lawmakers keen on blocking the app from operating in the United States.
Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal reported that lawmakers' dilemma in enacting a ban would be finding a way to block TikTok without "shutting down global exchanges of content—or inviting retaliation against US platforms and media." Some lawmakers think that's achievable by creating a narrow carve-out for TikTok in new legislation, but others, like McCaul, think a more permanent solution to protect national security interests long-term would require crafting more durable and thoughtful legislation that would allow for bans of TikTok and all apps beholden to hostile foreign countries.
[...] Back in 1977, Congress passed the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to empower the president to impose sanctions on and oversee trade with hostile nations. The plan was to prevent average American citizens from assisting US enemies, but the law troubled publishers doing business with book authors and movie makers based in hostile nations. Those concerns led Congressman Howard Berman (D-Calif.) to propose an amendment in 1988, which passed, exempting "information and informational materials" from IEEPA and blocking presidents from regulating these materials.
As technology evolved, in 1994, another IEEPA amendment specifically exempted electronic media, leading to today, when everything from a tweet to a TikTok would be free from presidential regulation under the so-called Berman amendments. How this prevents Congress from passing a new law remains unclear, but the WSJ reports that lawmakers are hesitant to draft legislation limiting TikTok if that could threaten those protections.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 02, @05:47PM
Wouldn't it be far easier to deal with the concerns here if they had strong data protection laws and prevent the kind of information that China may or may not be interested in from being collected in the first place? I know millions of FAANG lobbying dollars says otherwise, but that seems to be a much easier solution than to try to carve out TikTok-only exceptions to current law.
(Score: 0, Troll) by crafoo on Thursday February 02, @05:55PM
I do not care that China is harvesting data that the NSA wants instead.
Let's talk about our government being controlled for foreign influence. You know, dangerous foreign entanglements. Representatives with (let's be realistic) best-case scenario, dual-loyalty to the USA and their 'home' nation. Such a thing should be a federal crime with imprisonment and stripping them of their USA citizenship.
I don't care about China harvesting user data. I care about our nation being controlled an international clique of bankers and charlatans, middle-eastern grifting camel traders.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 02, @06:25PM
As long as Congress wants to ban TikTok to preserve free speech, then it seems like the uniquely American thing to do!
<no-sarcasm>
While some other countries may do things like this, is it the knee-jerk reaction that might be uniquely American?
Could economic considerations be an underlying, but unspoken motivation?
Ah, maybe if we can learn things, we want that information coming into the country. But can you do this in a fine grained way without banning the entire platform? Maybe just ban those few TikToks that are not of major economic value to our industries.
<really-no-sarcasm>
But maybe the majority of TikTok has no real value, economic or otherwise?
</really-no-sarcasm>
</no-sarcasm>
