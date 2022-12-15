China is urging Japan to repeal restrictions on the export of chip-making technology, citing violations of international and trade regulations.

Beijing's condemnation is the latest development in the ongoing chip war between the US and China, which has seen moves from both nations to thwart each other's semiconductor manufacturing prowess.

The Japanese government's move to impose a ban on chip exports comes days after China banned the use of Semiconductors manufactured by US-based chipmaker Micron, citing a cybersecurity issue.

[...] In January, the US convinced The Netherlands and Japan to join it in expanding a ban on exports of chip-making technology to China.

According to analysts, Washington's strategy to strike a deal with the two countries was a significant move, as some of the world's largest manufacturers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment are headquartered in these nations.

The US first imposed restrictions on exports of chips to China in 2015, extending them in 2021 and twice in 2022. The most recent restrictions were introduced in December.