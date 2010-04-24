Stories
Ukraine Rewards Vigilante Hackers for Help Against the Russian Attack

posted by hubie on Thursday April 11, @08:10PM
from the ask-not-what-Ukraine-can-do-for-you... dept.
The Beeb reports https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-68722542 on hackers (crackers in my old usage) in various countries that are helping Ukraine defend itself.

A team of vigilante hackers carrying out cyber-attacks against Russia has been sent awards of gratitude by Ukraine's military.

The team, One Fist, has stolen data from Russian military firms and hacked cameras to spy on troops.

The certificates are a controversial sign of how modern warfare is shifting.

Concerns have been raised about the practice of states encouraging civilian hackers.

One of the hackers called "Voltage" has been co-ordinating hacks from his home in the US.

His real name is [redacted for SN] and he is an IT worker from Michigan.

The 53-year-old told the BBC he is delighted his efforts for Ukraine have been officially recognised with a certificate of gratitude.

One Fist is made up of hackers from eight different countries including the UK, US and Poland. They have collectively launched dozens of cyber-attacks - celebrating each one on social media.

The certificates were sent to them all for "a significant contribution to the development and maintenance of vital activities of the military". They were signed by the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine.

The story goes on to describe various contributions to Ukraine's defense, such as defeating Russian access to public cameras in Ukraine.

While what appears to be the real name of "Voltage" appears in the BBC story, your AC submitter thought it wise to redact that name (although I think there is a high chance that it is an alias).

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @08:48PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @08:48PM (#1352550)

    Judging by this, Ukraine and Russia's computers are as easily compromised as the systems we hear about all the time (commercial, gov't, health care, etc). Anyone have information that counters this speculation?

(1)