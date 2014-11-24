from the D'oh! dept.
President-elect Donald Trump today announced that a new Department of Government Efficiency—or "DOGE"—will be led by Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
[...] DOGE apparently will not be an official federal agency, as Trump said it will provide advice "from outside" of government. But Musk, who has frequently criticized government subsidies despite seeking public money and obtaining various subsidies for his own companies, will apparently have significant influence over spending in the Trump administration.
[...] Trump's statement said the department, whose name is a reference to the Doge meme, "will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 Trillion Dollars of Government Spending." Trump said DOGE will "liberate our Economy" and that its "work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026" because "a smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence."
[...] The Wall Street Journal wrote today that "Musk isn't expected to become an official government employee, meaning he likely wouldn't be required to divest from his business empire."
ThreatPost is reporting that a hacker, well-versed in malware and exploit development, took advantage of vulnerabilities in Synology network attached storage boxes popular with home users to mine more than $600,000 worth of the digital currency Dogecoin.
Researchers Pat Litke and David Shear of Dell SecureWorks' Counter Threat Unit published details of the attack, which exploited four vulnerabilities in the Synology boxes' DiskStation Manager Linux-based operating system. The bugs were reported last September and patched in February.
"To date, this incident is the single most profitable, illegitimate mining operation. This conclusion is based in part on prior investigations and research done by the Counter Threat Unit, as well as further searching of the Internet," they said. "As cryptocurrencies continue to gain momentum, their popularity as a target for various malware will continue to rise."
Dogecoin: Inside the joke cryptocurrency that somehow became real:
It is June 22, 2014. Jackson Palmer, a self-identified "average geek," is high in the stands at a Nascar race at the Sonoma Raceway in California. He is an Australian man in his 20s. He has zero interest in racing. Never in his wildest dreams did he imagine it would come to this.
He surveys the scene.
Below him: a tremendous crowd. The overwhelming blare of engines. Hurtling round at tremendous speeds: the #98 Moonrocket, a high-performance racing car. No different from the other cars on the track, except for one crucial detail.
On the bonnet of the car: a dog. A Shiba Inu, more commonly known as a "Shibe," the dog made famous in the Doge meme that was popular in 2013.
Emblazoned on top: the word "DOGECOIN" in all caps. Below: "digital currency".
Palmer describes the situation using words like "crazy," "surreal" and "nuts." He remembers this moment as a "reality check." Dogecoin was a tweet, then it was a cryptocurrency worth money in the real world. Six months later, he watched as a joke that he'd made in passing somehow manifested itself into something tangible. A Dogecar in full flight.
It reminded Palmer how insane the world could be.
This is the story of Dogecoin, the joke that became too real for its own good.
Elon Musk Reveals Real Reason He Supports Dogecoin, Says Many People at Tesla and Spacex Own DOGE – Altcoins Bitcoin News:
Tesla and Spacex CEO Elon Musk revealed Sunday the real reason he began supporting dogecoin. He noted that many people he talks to at both companies own the meme cryptocurrency.
Responding to a tweet by dogecoin holder Glauber Contessoto, who said the appeal for DOGE is real, referencing a survey that found about a third of U.S. crypto holders own the meme cryptocurrency, Musk wrote:
Lots of people I talked to on the production lines at Tesla or building rockets at Spacex own Doge. They aren’t financial experts or Silicon Valley technologists. That’s why I decided to support Doge — it felt like the people’s crypto.
The Doge community welcomes Musk’s comment and support. “Most of us don’t come from privileged backgrounds and honestly can’t relate to the experts in Silicon Valley,” Contessoto responded. “We just want to believe in a crypto that represents us all. Dogecoin is the little guy personified in crypto which is why we love it. We appreciate your support, Elon.”
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday November 16, @12:22AM
Work/slave for/under Elon.
https://x.com/DOGE/status/1857076831104434289 [x.com]
80+ hours a week government salary job. Massive red-tape bureaucracy. Every government employee will hate/fear you. They make it sound so tempting ...
(Score: 1) by day of the dalek on Saturday November 16, @12:46AM
There's an obvious conflict of interest where Elon Musk could target programs for cuts or to not be cut because they benefit his businesses [nytimes.com].
Another problem is that Trump doesn't have the authority to unilaterally make budget cuts. He submits budget recommendations to Congress, but spending has to be authorized through the legislative process. In civics, you're supposed to learn that Congress has the power of the purse. Trump has make it clear he intends to usurp that authority and declare that he can impound funds on a large scale after they've been appropriated by Congress [washingtonpost.com]. This is, of course, illegal and would be in blatant defiance of a law that's been on the books for 50 years.
A lot of this comes down to Trump's desire to slash the federal workforce, and it's very likely that agencies such as FEMA and NOAA will be targets [nbcnews.com]. Trump denies any connection to Project 2025 despite having close connections to many of the people responsible for it. Trump's false and reckless comments already caused meteorologists to be targeted with violent threats [nbcnews.com]. This includes the possibility of trying to privatize duties currently given to the National Weather Service [nytimes.com] (NWS), which could mean that weather data could be pushed behind paywalls instead of being freely available as is the case now. This is weapons grade stupidity, and there's no indication that the private sector is even interested in taking over the responsibilities of the NWS like issuing severe weather warnings and maintaining aging infrastructure like the WSR-88D radars [noaa.gov]. The free availability of weather models and radar observations save lives during severe weather situations. This is, of course, part of a crusade to limit research about climate change and the policy recommendations that arise from such research.
If that wasn't anti-science enough, Trump has indicated he will nominate a prominent anti-vaxxer to lead Health & Human Services [nbcnews.com] (HHS). Let's not forget that HHS encompasses the National Institutes of Health, which funds a lot of medical research, the Food & Drug Administration, which is responsible for ensuring the safety of the food supply and pharmaceuticals, and oversees Medicare. I fully expect that a lot of the cuts will target government work that involves science, whether it's climatology or medical science.
Not only are there blatant conflicts of interest, and not only is there an existing authoritarian threat to usurp spending authority from Congress, but we have a pretty strong indication that this will be used to promote an anti-science agenda. The usual suspects will again provide the same arguments that the private sector can do things better, despite plenty of evidence that policies will then be skewed to benefit contractors to the detriment of society. Or shall we just ignore that privatizing prisons has resulted in more people being put behind bars and given longer sentences [wsu.edu] so that the operators of those prisons get larger profits?