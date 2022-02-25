from the tarrifs-impact-US-*consumers*;-foreign-manufacturer-rake-in-extra-profits--:/ dept.
President Trump, speaking at a press briefing held in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, was asked about plans for tariffs on semiconductor chips and pharmaceuticals. He responded that the tariff is set to start at 25%, "and it'll go very substantially higher over the course of a year." Trump has not revealed a timeline for when the proposed tariff might come into effect, but he did say he would give impacted semiconductor and pharmaceutical companies time to build factories in the U.S. before imposing tariffs.
The announcement follows a declaration made by the Trump administration, which claims that the U.S. will create and manufacture the "most powerful" AI chips.
"But we want to give them time to come in because, you know, when they come into the United States and they have their plant or factory here, there is no tariff. So we want to give a little bit of a chance." Trump said. This is likely offering manufacturers, such as Samsung and TSMC, leeway to get set up in the U.S. It takes 38 months to build a fab in the U.S. due to factors like attaining permits, alongside lengthy construction times. Therefore, tariffs may only come into force once companies have been given enough time to set up manufacturing on American soil. Multiple rumors have claimed that TSMC may be accelerating plans to build its Arizona plant to minimize the impact of the tariff.
The U.S. government is seeking to lower the reliance on imported semiconductors and shift its focus to local foundries. Taiwanese factories can currently create more advanced chips, and no current facility in the U.S. can create a similar product. With homegrown foundries on the mind, it was also reported that the administration was pushing for TSMC and Intel to create a joint venture on American soil in hopes that its production in the U.S. may be able to catch up to Taiwan's dominance.
The CHIPS and Science Act award for chip designers and manufacturers was initially intended to lure awardees over to manufacturing semiconductors in the U.S. However, the Trump administration reportedly wishes to assess and change the requirements for the grant.
The suggested tariffs are already set to impact wallets, with Acer CEO Jason Chen announcing that laptop pricing is set to rise by 10% for U.S. customers. Chen further claimed that some manufacturers may use the tariff as an "excuse" to push prices even further.
With the tariff currently set at a proposed 25% or higher, it could lead to price increases for several other product categories. The proposed tariffs would pose pricing challenges for the likes of Nvidia, AMD, and Apple.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by organgtool on Sunday February 23, @06:19PM (2 children)
Trump is known to engage in a tactic called "flooding the zone" where he says he's going to do lots of crazy things to distract from the crazy things he's actually doing. This isn't a liberal conspiracy theory, his former advisor Steve Bannon has public admitted it. Therefore, I'm not going to freak out about hypotheticals and instead focus on what he's currently doing. The only way this would affect my behavior is if I was currently looking to buy a device that contains microchips.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Tork on Sunday February 23, @06:51PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday February 23, @08:34PM
W/o any external reprisal Tesla stock already lost
- 30% from its $480 max in 2024-12-17
- 18% from the $412 of 1 mo ago
Time for Musk to sue the NASDAQ
(Score: 4, Interesting) by turgid on Sunday February 23, @06:34PM (5 children)
Will American patriots need wheelbarrows full of money to buy a loaf of bread soon, just like in the Weimar Republic?
(Score: 2, Funny) by organgtool on Sunday February 23, @06:40PM (2 children)
Bread? No. Eggs? Maybe.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday February 23, @08:23PM (1 child)
Bread is made, partially, with eggs, so it'll go up too.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday February 23, @08:36PM
American (or perhaps N American) bread is made with eggs and sugar. Bread elsewhere doesn't usually have either of these ingredients. Flour, water, salt and yeast are all that is required, perhaps with a small amount of a fat but this is entirely optional.
(Score: 5, Funny) by looorg on Sunday February 23, @07:42PM (1 child)
Do they even make wheelbarrows in the US anymore? Won't they have to be imported from China or Mexico? The tariffs. You'll be happy to afford the wheelbarrow.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday February 23, @08:25PM
I regret for some time now that the "Sad" mod is missing
(Score: 5, Interesting) by https on Sunday February 23, @06:44PM (1 child)
I'm confused, the american constitution seems pre clear that it's congress what has the right and power to levy tariffs.
I would have thought that at least one of the congresscritters would have balked. If the president does everything now, there's no need for them to be in office with the sweet, sweet expense accounts and lobbyist hooker-and-blow meetings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 23, @07:13PM
Lol, did you miss the part where they required CPAN not pan the room showing that the elected officials never attend the discussions or votes? They *currently* don't and *previously* didn't go to the office!
What's this about the president *doing* things?!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 23, @07:17PM
It's prohibited to ship the chips to China - they can't have them.
Americans are getting a 25% tariff on the chips, which starts to make things seem more like the VAT that a lot of other countries pay.
ALL the OTHER countries, then, can happily buy and use these chips cheaply - it's only China and the Americans who are put out of these "Designed In 'Murrica!" chips.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday February 23, @07:53PM
and that's 100% on purpose.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday February 23, @08:27PM (2 children)
Love it: Department of Government Efficiency fires all these workers (have to pay severance, don't they!), then hires them all back.
That's efficient, monetarily speaking, isn't it?
How's Trumps' promise to lower prices coming along?
Here's hoping Americans will soon start to understand the cake is a lie.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 23, @08:42PM (1 child)
What looked as a cup of Nutella is actually a cup of real shit. Enjoy, girls.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday February 23, @09:08PM
I keep wondering why all the Trump supporters went quiet, eh?
