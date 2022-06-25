from the no-new-wars dept.
USA bombs Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan
US President Donald Trump says American forces have conducted "very successful" strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan and that all US planes are now out of Iranian airspace.
Trump's Truth Social
"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."
[Updated 22 Jun 1313z - following statements by Secretary of Defence and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff--JR]
Operation Midnight Hammer
75 x TLAMs - Precision Guided Weapons (PGW), 14 x MOPs GBU-57 used by 7 B2s, operational feint by sending 6 x B2s westward into the Pacific area, 7 x B2s continued eastwards. The B2s are still airborne and were observed refuelling over the Azores a few hours ago on FlightRadar24 (at least 18 tanker aircraft operating racetracks but the B2s were still radio silent). TLAMs were also fired by USN assets in the southern Persian Gulf. Over 120 aircraft involved in the mission including F16, F22, F35, ISTAR, AAR. Battle damage assessment will take time to collect and analyse.
US forces involved in the attack were not engaged and appear to have achieved total surprise. All assets are accounted for but some are still airborne.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by janrinok on Sunday June 22, @03:19AM (38 children)
It's a bit late for that now, isn't it?
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @03:39AM (4 children)
Just imagine how different the world would look now if Emperor Hirohito had said this back on December 7th of 1941. The war would have ended and so many lives would have been saved!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by janrinok on Sunday June 22, @06:58AM (3 children)
I agree, but this is not the same as a negotiated settlement. Negotiations WERE continuing - just not with the involvement of Trump. Why? Because in Iranians' eyes Trump was well and truly siding with the Israelis and could hardly be seen to be an independent negotiator. It looks as if they were correct in this analysis.
No matter how it is phrased, the offer now being made is "Surrender, or we will bomb you some more". While you might feel that is a justified demand, depending on your politics, it will leave a resentment which will stick in the throats of every Iranian. Their desire to even the score might not come to the surface for years to come, but it is unlikely to be forgotten.
Does this mean that Israel will now stop its attacks as America has achieved what it has said it wanted to achieve? And if Israel continues its assault is Iran simply meant to accept those attacks and not retaliate? What conditions have Trump and Netanyahu agreed as being essential for the 'threat' to be shown to have been removed. Is Iran allowed to keep any weapons in case it is attacked by someone yet uninvolved in the current conflict?
As an aside, there might well be yet more US attacks as their is little formal evidence that the installation at Fordo is completely destroyed. Who will give him this evidence if he does not trust his own intelligence services?
Did Trump take action at this point to scupper the negotiations that WERE taking place as they would not show him as being part of the resolution, let alone a peace-maker?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 22, @08:59AM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 22, @11:46AM
I believe it was Kissinger who pushed the strategic justification of "if you never use your military power, it's a waste of resources" coupled with the very insecure and contradictory axiom of "peace through superior firepower" which seems to be a core MAGA posture, this is what we get.
Impossible to ignore is the "make America more like Putin's Russia" agenda. Let's hope that election integrity issues get sorted before November 2026: https://www.newsweek.com/company-changes-2024-voting-machines-2083888 [newsweek.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday June 22, @12:27PM
But... had it achieved anything (other that a pissing contest on how has heavier kidney stones)?
I mean, 2-3 days before: UN Says It Has Lost Track of Iran's Near-Bomb-Grade Uranium [financialpost.com]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @03:44AM (17 children)
The Beeb has running commentary at https://www.bbc.com/news/live/ckg3rzj8emjt [bbc.com]
For example:
> 'Greater chance than not' Fordo out of action, former US official says
>
> Mark Kimmitt, the US former deputy assistant secretary of defence for the Middle East, has just been speaking with the BBC News channel.
>
> Kimmitt said that while it was clear the US had launched "a substantial hit" on Iran's nuclear facilities, formal assessments would still be needed to confirm the extent of the damage.
A variety of other comments, for example, Iran was notified before the bombs dropped(!)
> US reached out to Iran before strikes, report says
>
> More details are emerging about the diplomacy leading up to the strikes.
>
> The US reached out to Iran "diplomatically" on Saturday to say the strikes are all it plans to do and that "regime change efforts are not planned", according to the BBC's US partner CBS News.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @06:23AM (1 child)
> A variety of other comments, for example, Iran was notified before the bombs dropped(!)
It's relatively normal to keep options for dialogue open like that - surprise attacks are not the norm in most armed conflicts. Iran would be very foolish to trust anything this administration says though, after they've admitted to negotiating under false pretenses in order to lull Iran into a false sense of security to help Israel get in it's earlier surprise attacks.
(Score: 4, Informative) by epitaxial on Sunday June 22, @03:24PM
Just ask many of the contractors who worked on Trump's properties if they trust him. Trump never honors any deal. He figured out that tying up cases in the courts is cheaper than actually paying people.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by deimtee on Sunday June 22, @07:20AM (13 children)
They have also said that the Uranium is "gone". No, it isn't. You can't "obliterate" elements with chemical weapons. They may have blasted it around, but that just means there is now a big hole with 400kg of 60% enriched U scattered around and through it. Not going to be a nice place to live for a very long time.
200 million years is actually quite a long time.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by https on Sunday June 22, @07:24AM (3 children)
That big hole just got exploded to death. The (theoretical) uranium is absolutely not contained within the hole any more. Any bets on what fraction would become aeresolized?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @08:15AM
Assolized? Definitely not contained in the hole.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 22, @11:48AM (1 child)
Is it a dirty bomb when you scatter the target's radioactive material?
(Score: 2) by Rich on Sunday June 22, @12:15PM
Not more than when a 'hog goes "BRRRRT".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Sunday June 22, @12:36PM (8 children)
Heh, enriching uranium is done in gaseous phase - UF6 [wikipedia.org]
I reckon you'll be starting from scratch, with mining soil contaminated w/ ppm uranium and various fluoride salts.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday June 22, @04:22PM (7 children)
I bet the Iranians moved it out of that facility some time ago.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by Tork on Sunday June 22, @07:24PM (6 children)
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday June 22, @08:23PM (5 children)
I'd say so, yes. You can detect very low levels of radiation, particularly gamma rays, from a distance. If they didn't see any, that's good news.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Sunday June 22, @08:26PM (4 children)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by turgid on Sunday June 22, @09:57PM (3 children)
Put it this way, when I worked in the industry a very long time ago I was dealing with natural (un-enriched) uranium metal in magnox (oxidised magnesium) cans. As part of the non-proliferation treaties a man from Euratom (if I remember correctly) used to come around every so often and do a manual inspection of the fuel. It was a random sample of the fresh fuel in the fuel stores essentially to say that we had as much of it as we said we had and that the isotopic content was as advertised. He had a hand-held detector which he pointed at the fuel (after the metal container had been opened). I asked what it was detecting. It was a particular energy level of gamma given off by the decay of the U-235.
The thing about detecting radiation is that it is stochastic, but with a long enough integration time you can measure small doses. I don't know how close they were to the Iranian stuff, but that uranium was enriched (more 235, so more gammas from more disintegrations) plus if it were in powder form and uncontained and in the air it would probably spread about. By the way, the U-238 isn't very radioactive and has a 4.7 billion year half-life.
I dare say it would be relatively easy to detect the enriched U-235. My bet is that the Iranians moved most of it out of that facility. Why would you keep it in an obvious target? I believe the US also gave them some hours of notice.
(Score: 2) by corey on Monday June 23, @12:03AM (1 child)
Interesting.
Agree with the sentiment in your last line, but wouldn't you think the US / Israeli forces wouldn't be using every satellite, spy and remote sensing platform they have (including UAVs, HAPS platforms) to watch the 3 sites for any trucks, vans, guys with barrels, trees with little feet under them moving along, etc coming out? I don't know if they have tunnels in and out of these places for hundreds of kilometers but I would have thought what you say was already thought of a while back, so all eyes would be on it. Plus Mossad have boots on the ground, they have the designs and know where the entrances are. Unless the Iranians dug more and covertly took stuff out. However Mossad also disabled a whole lot of the centrifuges really early on in their surprise attack by killing the power to one or more of the sites (can't remember which). So there might not be much to recover or move out anyway.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday June 23, @07:08AM
The purpose of these attacks was clearly to destroy Iran's capability of producing nuclear materials. Destroying the materials themselves would have to be done differently (using nuclear reactors). They must have been pretty confident that there wasn't any irradiated material likely to get out into the environment at any of these facilities otherwise they wouldn't have (or shouldn't have) bombed them. You wouldn't expect irradiated material at a centrifuge (enrichment) plant.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by aafcac on Monday June 23, @01:04AM
Thanks, that's more or less what I'd heard other people speculating that the materials had already been moved. They were just talking heads commenting on the news, but barring some nonobvious issues in moving the material, I don't see why they would have left it in those facilities knowing there was an extremely high chance of a bombing or less likely a commando raid to liberate it.
What's particularly stupid here, is that even if they had managed to destroy all of the equipment, the Iranians could almost certainly just get a couple of nukes from North Korea. Regardless, I would be shocked if they don't change tactics to sprint to getting a nuke so that Israel and the US stop menacing them.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @02:48AM
UPDATE - The BBC has moved their continuous coverage to a new URL,
https://www.bbc.com/news/live/cn7ze4vmk2pt [bbc.com]
BBC are now starting to cover the inevitable misinformation coming out, for example (at the previous URL), Faux News re-used an old photo of an ammo dump being exploded and claimed it was the hit on Fordo...
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Tork on Sunday June 22, @07:13AM (10 children)
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: -1, Troll) by DadaDoofy on Sunday June 22, @09:51AM (6 children)
A single bombing mission doesn't even equate to a battle, let alone a war. He took out the world's garbage in an evening.
(Score: 5, Touché) by pe1rxq on Sunday June 22, @10:08AM (3 children)
So at what number of bombs dropped on your country would you get really pissed of?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by zocalo on Sunday June 22, @12:17PM (2 children)
Just looking at the numbers and not the motivation/idealogy (which is totally different) that seems roughly comparable with the level of destruction in 9/11, to me, and that definitely wasn't seen as "not even a battle". Don't forget Trump's original threat to Iran was; "harm one US citizen and *then* we'll act". They didn't, unless one had the bad luck to be in the wrong place at the wrong time in Israel, and Trump attacked them anyway. I suspect many in Iran, regardless of how they feel about the regime, are seeing this as an unprovoked attack by the US on Iranian soil on a par with 9/11, and will have similar levels of outrage that people in the US had in the wake of 9/11 too. Iran can't respond the same way the US could, but you bet they are going to respond, and with the backing of much of their population.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 4, Informative) by janrinok on Sunday June 22, @01:12PM
Statement just made public : 14 MOP GBU-57 were used. Battle damage assessment is still awaited.
Any claims to the extent of the damage is very speculative. "Seriously degraded" is the best that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff would give.
75 x TLAMs - Precision Guided Weapons (PGW), 14 x MOPs GBU-57 used by 7 B2s, operational feint by sending 6 x B2s westward into the Pacific area, 7 x B2s continued eastwards. The B2s are still airborne and were observed refuelling over the Azores a few hours ago on FlightRadar24 (at least 18 tanker aircraft operating racetracks but the B2s were still radio silent). TLAMs were also fired by USN assets in the southern Persian Gulf. Over 120 aircraft involved in the mission including F16, F22, F35, ISTAR, AAR.
Iran has just launched another missile attack on Israel. ~30 missiles fired by Iran with 10 reaching their targets.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Reziac on Monday June 23, @02:17AM
Don't have to destroy the facility. Just have to make it sufficiently difficult to get back into.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday June 22, @10:53AM (1 child)
Do you suppose thousands of Islamic terrorists are going to crawl out of the woodwork now and wreak havoc on the West and Israel? It's a possibility.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by aafcac on Monday June 23, @01:52AM
Are any of them more dangerous to the interests of the US and Israel than Mossad and Netanyahu?
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @12:19PM (1 child)
This guy gets it.
(Score: 3, Funny) by epitaxial on Sunday June 22, @03:27PM
He used to constantly bitch about Obama golfing. Meanwhile he's spent 24% of his second term on the course. https://trumpgolftrack.com/ [trumpgolftrack.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @04:10PM
Doesn't mean they don't support him. You will know nothing about how they really feel until election day.. Either way the Party still wins, and reelection rates will remain above 90%. Until that changes the decline will continue, and of course, the complaining will not diminish, in fact it will just repeat, word for word
(Score: 3, Interesting) by zocalo on Sunday June 22, @09:28AM (2 children)
I hope he's marked his calendar. To give Trump his due, he *did* get India and Pakistan to cool things off on his watch, at least some talks might happen on a deal (of sorts) between Ukraine and Russia too. He might just have got that trip to Stockholm he craves based off Pakistan's nomination and people trying to suck up to him. Not after today. Dropping Bunker Busters on nuclear facilities, besides being a war crime, must also have created a similar crater on his chances of the Nobel. Today's also the day he finally split his MAGA base which, if they can get their act together, should enable the DEMs to make hay and pretty much guarantee a GOP bloodbath in the midterms.
Of course, it'll all be Biden's fault.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @12:29PM
I'm not so sure he's been on anyone's short nomination list when in only five months, besides this, he's bombed Yemen, talked openly of taking over and occupying Gaza, Greenland, and Panama, and threatens the sovereignty of Canada. And don't forget his "bringing Russia and Ukraine to the table" has thus far been turning to Ukraine and saying "you should give Russia whatever it wants."
I'm not sure the world can take much more peace from this "peace president."
(Score: 5, Informative) by gawdonblue on Sunday June 22, @09:47PM
> To give Trump his due, he *did* get India and Pakistan to cool things off on his watch
Nah, India have repeatedly stated [thehindu.com] that the fighting stopping was nothing to do with Trump but because the Pakistani military directly approached the Indian military and said "Enough, this is stupid". To which India agreed.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Monday June 23, @10:57PM
Too late? It's a damn good thing you don't run our country.
From Truth Social:
"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!
DONALD J. TRUMP,
PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jelizondo on Sunday June 22, @03:46AM (12 children)
And so it begins...
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @04:02AM (6 children)
> And so it begins...
And so it continues...
ftfy
Tt's the Middle East after all. That area is "the cradle of civilization", fought over since then, conflicts not helped by being the home of some major religions.
Along the way, no one seems to have noticed that what was once good land has mostly turned into desert, somehow I'd think that fighting over desert wasn't worth the trouble, but then part of the region was found to have oil and fighting continues.
(Score: 5, Touché) by driverless on Sunday June 22, @05:32AM (2 children)
The difference is that now Netanyahu knows he can do anything he wants. All he has to do is say "good doggy" and the US, or at least its leader, will roll over and play ball.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @07:24AM
Called it. [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by turgid on Sunday June 22, @02:36PM
This could well turn out to be a Pyrrhic victory for Netanyahu. I feel very sorry for all the ordinary people mixed up in this.
(Score: 2) by corey on Monday June 23, @12:07AM (2 children)
Yeah there's oil.
But the main thing is, it's as usual: religion. What people have been fighting about for millenia.
John Lennon sung about it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @12:40AM
So did Willie Dixon --
It don't make sense, if you can't make peace.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @08:39AM
It's not religion at anything above grunt level. Religion is always a cover. It's always power and profit.
Don't get me wrong, there are true believers, but they don't start or run wars. They also have another, more accurate, name: Cannon Fodder.
(Score: 2, Troll) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 22, @11:51AM (2 children)
I'm surprised we haven't had a "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!" ceremony yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @06:21PM (1 child)
He's probably bored already and wants to stoke up some domestic bullshit. Someone's hairstyle perhaps, Taylor Swift or Caitlan Clark might work?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 23, @02:22AM
Iran closing the strait of Hormuz should provide a little entertainment.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @12:59PM
Well, it's a good thing Congress isn't alive to have to see this.
(Score: 2) by chucky on Sunday June 22, @06:36PM
So it goes. That was the first thing which popped up in my mind when I saw your comment. And I finally got to reading Slaughterhouse-Five. Just finished it. So, thanks.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @07:21AM (13 children)
Bombing a site that you say is a processing plant for nuclear materials to a pile of burning ash means you're OK with everybody getting the fallout from that. What more would someone have to do to be convicted of a war crime?
Or it's proof that you're lying about what you think it is. And a war criminal.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @08:19AM (10 children)
One more contradiction:
Not bombing a site that you say is a processing plant for nuclear materials to a pile of burning ash means you're OK with everybody getting the fallout from that.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by zocalo on Sunday June 22, @09:37AM (2 children)
Of course, Iran's leadership is a bit more of a death cult than either India or Pakistan, so YMMV.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 3, Troll) by stormreaver on Sunday June 22, @11:27AM (1 child)
It would do nothing of the sort. Those two nations having nuclear weapons is bad, but neither one of those countries has a stated goal of eradication. You cannot negotiate with Islamist terrorists like the Iranian government, and they absolutely cannot be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. There is zero chance Iran would have stopped at peaceful nuclear power generation. Trump and Netanyahu have absolutely done the right thing.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @09:50PM
> You cannot negotiate with Islamist terrorists like the Iranian government, and they absolutely cannot be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.
You cannot negotiate with Israel. So what's the difference?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by epitaxial on Sunday June 22, @03:34PM (6 children)
Tulsi Gabbard from three months ago: The (intelligence community) continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-says-his-spy-chief-gabbard-wrong-irans-nuclear-program-2025-06-20/ [reuters.com]
This happened right after dear leader's birthday parade was a flop with the parade having more attendees than the audience.
"She's wrong," Trump said.
Someone take the keys away from grandpa already.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @06:25PM
Where's DOGE when you want to slash $100B of useless Deep State intelligence services that we don't even listen to apparently? Any sane person would have to resign at the public loss of confidence - lol j/k. Not so Tulsi, she just about turns and sides with Mossad and the Kremlin. Remind me why we have intelligence services again?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RamiK on Sunday June 22, @07:43PM (4 children)
In principle, there's simply no civilian use cases for the ~60% enrichment levels Iran already reached. So, TL;DR, Trump is right and Gabbard is wrong.
The longer story is that what Gabbard was referencing was analysis that was framed around the previous nuclear threshold doctrine's time tables that tolerated Iran's program staying withing a specific range of a few weeks to months away from a bomb. However, similarly to how NATO is now being pushed toward 5% GDP, the Ukraine and Taiwan situation combined with Iran's ballistic missile production acceleration are changing the strategic repercussions of various doctrines beyond what the Iran-desk or even Gabbard herself understands. So, what the Pentagon and the Commander-in-Chief understand from the reports can vary wildly from what the analysts or even Gabbard understands reading the same assessments.
Either way, the US won't bother with a regime change, American boots-on-the-ground campaign so it will be up to Israel and the Saudis to repeat Syria by playing Whac-A-Mole against missile production and regime targets while funding local insurgents for years to come.
(Score: 1, Troll) by epitaxial on Sunday June 22, @08:15PM
Did grok.ai write that for you?
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Tuesday June 24, @09:42AM (2 children)
This. That's a tell they're developing nuclear weapons. They might not be building them right now, but I think they're close. My take is that you don't do something like the October 7 attacks, if you have no counter to the military power of Israel and the US.
It's much the same as when Iraq invaded Kuwait. In that case, I think the Iraqi government probably thought they had enough time (before anyone mustered a military response) to put some nukes together and publicly test one for intimidation purposes.
My guess is that there was a layer of yes men between reality and what they thought they could do.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday June 24, @10:36AM (1 child)
Israel has never admitted that it has a nuclear capability. Everyone believes that it has so it maintains a level of influence to match.
I think that Iran could well have been trying to reach the stage where they could credibly claim to 'have' a nuclear weapon capability. There is no indication that they have solved the eventual problem of weaponising the refined material, but they certainly have a delivery capability. Some of their missiles have a hypersonic glide capability and it is suspected by some western observers that they have been the most successful in penetrating Israel's defensive shield. If they have successfully hidden the 'missing' uranium then they might have the ability to produce something in the future. They have tried cooperating with the IAEA. Perhaps now they will simply say that it is unaccounted for and leave us wondering what has actually happened to it.
Is it actually illegal to have refined uranium to 60%, accepting that it strongly suggests that is for use in a weapon? What happens if they simply do not agree to reveal it. Will Israel, with or without US support, resume military action?
Iran has already stated this morning (according to a BBC report) that subsequent negotiations must be an agreement and not something that they are forced to accept by the US holding a loaded gun to their head. The obvious 'threat' would be to threaten more military action. Ooops, there is the spectre of regime change again. That has worked so well elsewhere in the Middle East.../s
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday June 24, @11:42AM
There are simple designs that would work such as the "gun-type" [wikipedia.org] fission bomb (which works with weapon-grade uranium but not plutonium). It's so simple that the allies tried it for the first time when the US dropped it on Hiroshima. There was no previous test of the weapon! (The Trinity test was for the other, much more complex design - imploding a hollow sphere of plutonium.)
For our edification, one probably can't get much smaller than the "Little Boy" [wikipedia.org] bomb of the Second World War and still have a functional gun-type fission bomb. That was 4.4 metric tons which limits delivery options, but I'd say that Iran does have the delivery problem figured out.
Enriching enough uranium is a hard problem. Coming up with a crude, somewhat inefficient system for making it go boom in a "small" bomb is not that hard in comparison.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Sunday June 22, @10:51AM
Bombing the enrichment plant is "not that bad" from a fallout perspective since the uranium hasn't been irradiated. It's not that radioactive. You wouldn't want to breath it in, though. It'll give you cancer and it's also very bad for your kidneys. It is enriched, though, which does make it ever so slightly more dangerous in terms of neutrons. I have no idea how you'd go about it, but if you were to filter it out of the environment (very slow and expensive) you might get enough to make a critical mass eventually.
Bombing nuclear reactors is a whole different kettle of fish. That's completely and utterly irresponsible. You release fission products into the environment and risk meltdowns and so on. Has anyone invented a "boron bomb?" Is it a thing? Our old power station used to have boron dust injection for severe accidents. There was a network of pipes in each reactor through which you could blow boron dust which would stick to the fuel, absorbing neutrons and preventing a re-criticality. The boron dust had to be tested once a month. I once got to help.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @11:10AM
At least one of the short reports on the BBC (some hours ago) mentioned that Iran removed the nuclear material from their refining plant(s). Also reported there, no rise in background radiation after the US bombing (it seems pretty early to conclude something like this...)
A week ago, it was reported that Russia was offering to remove Iran's nuclear material and reprocess into reactor fuel.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday June 22, @08:30AM (24 children)
Still waiting for trusted public visual data, but so far is seems the GBUs are not the best toys against granite. What's strange, it's well known Pentagon knew that already.
One of my regular sources just commented:
Hmmm, I am not quite sure if this is what you wanted, guys.
GLWT, everyone.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Sunday June 22, @10:01AM (22 children)
"Iran will probably announce to the IAEA in the near future that it is officially starting the development of a nuclear warhead"
With what? As you say, GLWT. The factories and the scientists are gone.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday June 22, @11:04AM
They'll have written some notes down. The next bunch can come along and read them. It'll save a few years.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday June 22, @01:09PM (18 children)
IAEA fact: There is no contamination detected on the bombing site.
That means, either those hypertech bombs did not reached the required depth at all or the material was already transfered elsewhere. Or both.
I consider the second logical branch a worst of possible cases. What comes next, Dimona holds plutonium, isn't it? That was the meaning of my GLWT, frankly.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday June 23, @02:25AM (17 children)
Don't need to reach the depths. Just make it sufficiently difficult for humans to reach the depths by thoroughly fucking up the access. If they start excavating, that would tend to indicate the site needs to be hit again.
Honest question: is it normal to build an enrichment facility that far underground? I have no idea. If not, that would tend to indicate nefarious intent, yes?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pe1rxq on Monday June 23, @07:52AM (5 children)
Honest answer: If someone has been threatening to bomb you for decades, wouldn't you try to protect it by going as deep as you can? No matter what you use it for?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @08:46AM
Not just threaten, Israel has been bombing Iran and murdering their scientists for at least 50 years.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday June 23, @01:36PM (2 children)
If someone who is not five years old repeatedly threatens to kill you, and for the past 1400 years has indeed killed you at every opportunity, wouldn't it behoove you to knock them off balance every chance you get?
"The Day of Judgement will not come about until Muslims fight the Jews, when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Muslims, O Abdullah, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him."
-- from the hadith Sahih Muslim, 41:6985 [in Islam, hadiths have the force of law]
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Monday June 23, @06:11PM (1 child)
When you need to quote scripture to justify your violence you lost the argument.
And I don't care which scripture. I don't give a fuck which magical sky fairy you believe in.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday June 23, @07:44PM
I don't believe in the magical sky fairy.
But they do, and that is the primary influence on what they do.
And others have to deal with the consequences of that belief.
That was my point.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday June 24, @09:48AM
There's other options here. You can just build it on the surface like normal countries do and just not do things like excessive enrichment of uranium like normal countries. Or you could just not do it at all. This isn't a case of a mean neighbor sabotaging a totally legit operation. The whole thing would be shifty no matter where you put it. Going as deep as you can for something that doesn't have civilian use signals to me that it's likely for military use. And well, that would be nuclear weapons.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday June 23, @08:39AM (10 children)
Has Israel admitted that they have a nuclear capability? No? Why doesn't Israel allow IAEA inspectors in to their country? Doesn't that imply nefarious intent? Perhaps we should all be bombing Israel instead.
Are Israel's facilities all above ground, you know, vulnerable to missiles and other means of attack? No? That suggests nefarious intent in my view - and apparently in yours too. Lets get the US to attack them too (except they are running very short of MOPs at the moment).
Israel is NOT a signatory to the Non-Proliferation-Treaty which is one of the justifications that they quote when they point at Iran for having 'nefarious' intent. Sauce for the goose....
And finally, Iran didn't start this latest conflict. Can you remember who did?
The US is not doing this as a generous act to protect the free world, it is an act taken intentionally to assist the Israeli government who have decided that Iran is close to creating a viable nuclear weapon - which they have been claiming since 1995 at frequent intervals and so far has been proven each time NOT to be the case. Even US Intelligence doesn't agree with this assessment. Why is this time any different?
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 3, Informative) by Reziac on Monday June 23, @02:10PM (8 children)
Let's see...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_Iran%E2%80%93Israel_conflict [wikipedia.org]
Somehow this doesn't note that the 10/7 massacre by Hamas was funded and instigated by Iran. Nor does it note that Islam actually mandates the extermination of Jews (this is the sacred duty of every Believer). Nor does it consider that Islam has been exterminating those it conquers for 1400 years, and if I lived one door down from a country whose parliament routinely chants "Death to Israel" I too would arm myself as best I could, and if I saw that country stockpiling arms on my border (or did you think a consulate should explode like that? of course, if Turkey weren't invading Syria from the north, maybe Syria wouldn't have felt the need to let in the Iranians), I too would do some preemptive maintenance.
This is by no means new; it's been going on ever since Mohammad wiped out the Jews in Medina in AD627.
"The Jews and Christians are perverts, fight them." -- Quran 9:30
"Kill the unbelievers wherever you find them." -- Quran 2:191
"Make war on the infidels living in your neighborhood." -- Quran 9:123
(Score: 3, Interesting) by janrinok on Monday June 23, @03:14PM (7 children)
Every thing you have said is correct.
Including that it has been going on for 1400 years. But now it is different? It is only different because, IMO, Netanyahu has somebody he can either coerce, manipulate or persuade that Iran must be turned to dust. Netanyahu has been making this same claim for almost 30 years but this time it is supposed to be true...?
An agreement cannot be imposed upon somebody. Trump's claim that the Iranians did not agree to his 'deal' in 60 days is an example of bullying, of applying force rather than reaching an 'agreement'. It was a mafia-style deal - "it would be a shame is this was all to burn down" sort of thing.
That the Iranians did not agree to Trump's deal shows that Trump does not understand the issues that cause the most concern to Iran. I am in agreement with both UK and European governments. I am not backing Iran, I don't think that should have a nuclear bomb either. But there was an inspection agreement that was working until Trump decided to tear it up. And the Iranians may have misinterpreted that gesture as a tacit agreement that some restrictions had been removed as long as the IAEA could carry out out regular (and frequent) inspections. The only lasting resolution will be achieved by diplomatic efforts and not by continued military action.
Iran will probably continue to make the same threats for the next 1400 years - that is if they are not all killed, bombed, starved or forced out like the inhabitants of Gaza.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday June 23, @04:11PM (6 children)
Couple weeks ago I was watching a session of the Iranian parliament. Glorious Leader was chanting "Death to America" and they were all waving a hand and chanting along... and all but a very few had that dead-flat gun-to-the-head look, no enthusiasm at all. One could hope some remember what Iran was like before the Islamic regime, and will use this opportunity to take their country back. But in their parliament, I saw no remaining will to resist.
The problem is that Islam does not respect diplomacy, and instead practices taqiyya (deception to gain advantage). The only thing it respects is superior force. Agreements =will= be broken, and inspectors =will= be deceived. Conversely, smacks to the head are interpreted as "Oh, they MEAN it." Therefore only the latter have any lasting effect, and then only until they can re-arm. Too many are willing to sacrifice their sons and live in squalor if that means they can continue killing the infidel, because that is the only sure way to heaven.
At some point, the only answer that isn't suicide is to drive them into the sea.
The difference is that this time, those whom Islam most desires to kill fought back hard, and began taking the fight to the enemy instead of waiting for it to come to them.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday June 23, @04:48PM (5 children)
Thanks for that response.
Hopefully, if the bombing stops, the population will be able to impose their wishes on the top level. I had great hopes regarding the wearing of a head covering but that seems to have been squashed too.
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Monday June 23, @06:14PM (3 children)
You actually think the people in Iran are going to openly align with the west after this? Not for at least another generation.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday June 23, @06:34PM
From what I hear, most Iranians are unhappy with the Islamic Regime and are cheering on anything that weakens it.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday June 23, @06:54PM (1 child)
No, I hope that they are going to demand a government that does more to respect their wishes and which serves the population. How old fashioned of me.....
They don't have to change their religion - I have no more problem with Muslims than I do with Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians or any other religion. The mullahs can remain as mullahs.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Tuesday June 24, @12:41AM
I wouldn't have a problem with Islam if it stayed in its lane. However, Islam is mostly a political system, and unlike all the other major religions, it has laws that it believes apply to all humanity, and a mandate to forcibly apply them.
"Fight those who believe not in Allah and the Last Day and do not forbid what Allah and His Messenger have forbidden, and do not practice the religion of truth, even if they are of the People of the Book, until they pay the jizya with willing submission and feel themselves subdued."
--Quran 9:29
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday June 23, @06:31PM
Agreed on that.
I just saw photos of both the bombed sites in Iran and the retaliation by Iran.
US bombs made a few narrow holes in the ground in the middle of nowhere.
Iran's return missiles hit a residential building near Tel Aviv (fortunately none killed).
There you have the difference, in a nutshell.
Jordan is reportedly shooting down some Iranian missiles that pass over their territory.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday June 24, @10:11AM
And actively forestalling the creation of said weapon for thirty years. The bottom line here is what is the other possible uses for this infrastructure especially at the scale it produces near weapon grade uranium? For example, I don't see a nuclear reactor in the country which can use uranium enriched to that degree. Iran has obsessively protected infrastructure for 30 years which has the sole purpose of making large amounts of highly enriched uranium which can only be used in nuclear weapons.
It would be simple to just not do that and thus, not create a reason for the Israelis to get upset.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Sunday June 22, @04:36PM (1 child)
At best, they've lost a significant chunk of the centrifuges and whatever they've enriched so far, and even that's contingent on the bombs getting deep enough there's nothing salvageable. If the regime survives this, they are probably going to be even more determined, even more paranoid, and are also quite likely already in conversations with their buddies Putin and Kim to see if they'd like to make any deals for some new supplies.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday June 23, @06:42PM
If the facility to process it is no longer accessible, does it matter if they trucked away the uranium??
Well, maybe.
Call from some tinpot nuclear hopeful: "Hello, Iran! We'll gladly store it for you!"
Ten years later, as tinpot tests its first nuke: "Oh, sorry, the container must have leaked..."
(Score: 2) by corey on Monday June 23, @12:09AM
Well, the difference between a week ago and now, is that Iran are now open about it. They were already doing it. It's better to shine a light on things like this than otherwise.
(Score: 4, Informative) by anubi on Sunday June 22, @09:11AM (1 child)
While USA was destroying the physical facilities,
Israel got the scientists! Operation Narnia.
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-858406 [jpost.com]
There went many decades, if not centuries, of accumulated knowledge. Ive seen just how devastating the loss of experienced people will cripple operations. It's far more difficult to replace the scientists than it is to replace leadership "yes-men". It takes a lot of time to season the replacements.
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Monday June 23, @02:32PM
Is this like "we have 2000 years of Javascript experience in this company" type of BS?
Also, there are books where people can write down their "secrets" so others don't need to rediscover it.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Gaaark on Sunday June 22, @10:33AM (3 children)
His own Intelligence agency tells him Iran is NOT building a bomb.
HE knows better, though, because he.... uhhh....... because he's STUPIDER than they are? Why does he not just fire them and save all that money if he knows better than THEY do?
***Isn't it funny how when every President hits a low mark in popularity, they start bombing things?***
"Don't look at how the funny orange man is screwing your own country... look at how he is screwing this country over HERE!"
(Score: 3, Touché) by turgid on Sunday June 22, @10:55AM
His own Intelligence agency tells him Iran is NOT building a bomb. HE knows better, though, because he.... uhhh....... because he's STUPIDER than they are? Why does he not just fire them and save all that money if he knows better than THEY do?
Isn't that what DOGE is all about?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by zocalo on Sunday June 22, @11:59AM (1 child)
Israel is demonstrably really good at tactics, and their intelligence in being able to apply those tactics is also first rate; the surgery of the last week or so has made Shock and Awe look look a hatchet job. Likewise, precision tactics from the US; three important facilities hit and - presumably - at least badly damaged if not destroyed outright. Time will tell on how much the Iranian's managed to safeguard, but they certainly would have secured all the documentation. But what about *strategy*? What comes next? Are we playing 3D chess here, or struggling to work out which tiddlywink to flip next?
Regime change? To whom? Unlike many other regimes, Iran's has no credible opposition the majority of the public might accept as as leader. That usually means either those currently in power that survive tighten their grip through force of arms and we end up with an even more aggressive and totalitarian regime, or it splinters and we end up with multiple factions in a proxy war between the US and Russia. That worked really well in Afghanistan in the late 20thC right? Or maybe it's to install a puppet government. That also worked really well in Afghanistan in the early 21stC, didn't it? What's also likely is that we've just seen the birth pains of the next Al Qaeda or ISIS/Daesh, and where do you suppose they are eventually going to direct their pent up aggression?
So, the question to ask is "What's the plan?", or more pointedly, "How the fsck does the US get itself out of this mess it's just taken to the next level and stabilise things again?" Admittedly, there are a lot of current unknowns so there will be obviously be some potential options, but a non-answer or other waffling without substance isn't going to cut it and means you have no idea what comes next. When you're talking about the Middle East, that is - strategically *and* tactically - a really terrible position to be in.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday June 22, @12:53PM
What really gets me is the sycophancy: everyone licking Trumps toes and then letting him take the 'rear guard' entrance.
Everything the guy does is "The best, the greatest, the bigliest, the covefe-ist". Fuck, he can't even put up a flag pole without saying it's the best in the fucking fucking fucking world! What. a. douche!
Again, his ratings plummet and he starts a war (without the need to have anything to do with congress, of course, cos he's El Presidente, Kim Jong Orange).
Presidents are always declaring war...on my bollocks...when their ratings drop:
https://tenor.com/en-GB/view/it-crowd-the-it-crowd-declaring-war-denholm-it-crowd-denholm-gif-25251670 [tenor.com]
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday June 22, @10:58AM
I never saw the last few minutes of that. The Korean guy was going to kill Hans Brix.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Sunday June 22, @11:02AM (2 children)
Does this mean that we in the West can now expect a wave of Islamic terrorism? Also, Iran is an ally of Russia. This could make things even more awkward. I suppose attacks on Israel will now be intensified?
While we're not looking at Ukraine, what might Mr Putin get up to?
The Chinese will be sitting back looking at all this with great interest and conducting military exercises around Taiwan.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 22, @11:16AM (1 child)
I am.
(Score: 5, Touché) by turgid on Sunday June 22, @11:19AM
Me too, but Joe Average with the TikTok attention span isn't.
