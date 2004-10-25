from the protection-racket-diplomacy dept.
Trump official plots "impossible" deal moving Taiwan's chip supply chain into US:
The Trump administration is pressuring Taiwan to rapidly move 50 percent of its chip production into the US if it wants ensured protection against a threatened Chinese invasion, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told NewsNation this weekend.
In the interview, Lutnick noted that Taiwan currently makes about 95 percent of chips used in smartphones and cars, as well as in critical military defense technology. It's bad for the US, Lutnick said, that "95 percent of our chips are made 9,000 miles away," while China is not being "shy" about threats to "take" Taiwan.
Were the US to lose access to Taiwan's supply chain, the US could be defenseless as its economy takes a hit, Lutnick alleged, asking, "How are you going to get the chips here to make your drones, to make your equipment?"
"The model is: if you can't make your own chips, how can you defend yourself, right?" Lutnick argued. That's why he confirmed his "objective" during his time in office is to shift US chip production from 2 percent to 40 percent. To achieve that, he plans to bring Taiwan's "whole supply chain" into the US, a move experts have suggested could take much longer than a single presidential term to accomplish.
In 2023, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang forecast that the US was "somewhere between a decade and two decades away from supply chain independence," emphasizing that "it's not a really practical thing for a decade or two."
Lutnick acknowledged this will be a "herculean" task. "Everybody tells me it's impossible," he said.
To start with, Taiwan must be convinced that it's not getting a raw deal, he noted, explaining that it's "not natural for Taiwan" to mull a future where it cedes its dominant role as a global chip supplier, as well as the long-running protections it receives from allies that comes with it.
"What's natural for Taiwan is we produce 95 percent" and "we feel great about it," Lutnick said, conceding that "you can imagine when someone has 95 percent, convincing them that they should only have 50 percent. That's a lot" to lose.
But "Donald Trump would say it's not healthy for you or healthy for us because we protect you, and for us to protect you," then "you need to help us achieve... reasonable self-sufficiency," Lutnick argued.
To close the deal with Taiwan, Lutnick suggested that the US would offer "some kind of security guarantee" so that "they can expect" that moving their supply chain into the US won't eliminate Taiwan's so-called "silicon shield," where countries like the US are willing to protect Taiwan because "we need their silicon, their chips, so badly."
According to Lutnick, Taiwan can also be assured through the deal that the US will remain "fundamentally reliant" upon Taiwan, as the producer of the other 50 percent of chips.
However, he also claimed that if the US acquired a 50 percent market share, it would ensure that the US has "the semiconductors we need for American consumption," emphasizing that the move is intended to decrease reliance on Taiwan. Lutnick also went on in the interview to explain how US workers would benefit from moving Taiwan's supply chain into the US, saying that another major focus of his time in office will be training workers to help the domestic semiconductor industry flourish.
"I think it will shock everybody how successful we are," Lutnick said.
The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), along with "its giant ecosystem of suppliers," Bloomberg noted, "together make and supply the vast majority of the world's most advanced chips."
Earlier this year, TSMC committed to investing $100 billion in chip manufacturing plants in the US in an effort to appease Trump. Production of its most advanced chips remained in Taiwan, however, as TSMC has for years claimed that talent in the US is insufficient, bringing in overseas workers and fueling tensions with US workers, who accuse TSMC of undercutting US unions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 05, @06:48PM
Didn't that guy just call Epstein the greatest blackmailer [usatoday.com] of all time?
He sure must have had some juicy stuff to be the greatest blackmailer of all time, and know how to leverage it too, being the greatest blackmailer of all time. I'm sure all the juicy stuff is nice and safe somewhere. Nice and safe. No blackmailing any more now Jeffery's gone.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by khallow on Sunday October 05, @06:54PM (2 children)
For the past quarter century, the US has been burning its reputation on a pyre. Who will trust the US in the future when they're so willing to compromise principles for a little barter now?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 05, @06:58PM
It's all the guy can do. Squander advantages for a quick buck or a cheesy photo op checking something off the bucket list of Things every Billionaire should do.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Monday October 06, @03:13AM
Ever since the US government tried to start a trade war with Canada and the UK, who have been pretty closely allied countries to the USA for approximately 200 years, the entire world has figured out not to trust the US.
It does say a lot about the guy in charge of the US government that he by all appearances sees anything remotely resembling friendship as a weakness to be exploited.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 05, @07:45PM (6 children)
Say we don't need them after they move. What incentive do we have to protect them?
They should keep things where they are to squeeze the Americans. Taiwan has the advantage here. We need chips? Then we have to protect the source.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 05, @07:48PM (3 children)
But the Big Baby might throw a tantrum for 5 minutes... Until something shiny comes along, oh look trans-gay-AIDS-leftist-antifa-Epstein -->
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 05, @08:19PM (2 children)
Big Baby will never willingly let the conversation return to Epstein, because he's in the files.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by aafcac on Sunday October 05, @10:27PM (1 child)
TBH, I think most people know that he's in the files, I think that he's not just in the files, he's in the files doing some stuff that is really bad. Which is saying something considering all the horrible things he's done in public over the last 10 years. Whatever he was doing with minors has to be really bad if destroying democracy and being tarred for the rest of American history for doing so is preferable to that stuff coming out.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Monday October 06, @03:10AM
I'll put it this way: Everybody with a brain has figured out that (a) Trump is in the files, and (b) he almost definitely raped minors probably as young as 13 years old. A surprising number of Americans don't see point (b) as a deal-breaker, which speaks a lot to how sick our society is as a whole, but even those folks generally know.
The degree to which he has gone all-out to try to prevent the files from being released tells me that whatever is in there is in his eyes much worse than that.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by driverless on Sunday October 05, @11:19PM
Yep, typical Trump logic, "fill in the silicon moat and I might think about some vague promise not made by me and therefore worthless to protect you". What a deal!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Mykl on Tuesday October 07, @11:18AM
Agreed. Handing over 50% production to the US would be the worst possible outcome for Taiwan, as there is far less incentive for the US to protect Taiwan that way.
(Score: 2, Funny) by whatnow on Sunday October 05, @09:31PM
Lutnick told
Lutnick noted
Lutnick alleged
Lutnick argued
he confirmed
he plans
Lutnick acknowledged
he noted
Lutnick said, conceding
Lutnick argued
(Score: 3, Touché) by Snotnose on Monday October 06, @12:21AM (2 children)
I'd have a 1 week moratorium on shipping chips to the USA. If that doesn't hurt enough then do it for a month, and let China buy as much as they can during that month.
That would show Donny he can't always get what he wants. Finally.
Would it suck for us, both as consumers as well as preserving current world order, but it sure would make a point.
Generals gathered in their masses / Only to get called fatasses
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 06, @03:03AM (1 child)
But... but... you can't do that! If you do that, you won't sell on free market, you sell on China's market!! Only US market is free!11!!one!
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Monday October 06, @10:28AM
Even if NVIDIA just knuckles under, it costs the Trump administration to do this rather than the automatic compliance of a government-owned entity.