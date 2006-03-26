https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2026/03/tech-industry-is-in-tariff-hell-even-if-refunds-are-automated/
It's been two weeks since the Supreme Court blocked Donald Trump's emergency tariffs, but an estimated 300,000 US businesses still have no idea if or when they will receive refunds.
Economists have estimated that more than $175 billion was unlawfully collected, and the US could end up owing substantially more than that the longer that the refund process is dragged out, since the US must pay back daily interest on the funds. According to the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, a conservative estimate showed that "$700 million in interest is added to the final bill every month that the government delays tariff refunds, or around $23 million per day."
The US is aware that interest is compounding daily on tariffs, as the Trump administration argued against an injunction that would've temporarily blocked the tariffs much sooner by noting that no one would be harmed, since tariffs would be repaid with interest if deemed unlawful. However, now that the court has ruled against tariffs, the Trump administration seems to be dragging its feet in finding a way to return all the ill-gotten funds.
Ed Brzytwa, vice president of international trade for the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), told Ars that delays seem counter to US interests at this point.
"The government should have an intrinsic interest in providing these new funds as fast as possible, so they don't owe more interest over time," Brzytwa said. Providing refunds sooner, he suggested, would not just benefit companies, but "to their employees, to the US economy, to US consumers, all the above."
For the tech industry, many popular products have been spared hundreds of billions in tariffs since Trump took office, but, as the CTA documented in repeated court filings, many more products were hit by them. Ahead of midterms, when analysts predict that tariff whipsawing might slow down, tech firms remain uncertain about when to expect refunds, experts told Ars. At a time when firms already feel overwhelmed, they're also navigating new tariffs that are raising new legal challenges, while risking more supply chain strains as additional threats of feared tariff stacking loom.
Pressure is increasing on Trump to deliver refunds faster; however, after a US Court of International Trade judge, Richard Eaton, ordered universal refunds for all importers who paid Trump's emergency tariffs on Wednesday. At a hearing that day, Eaton noted that Customs knows how to issue refunds, later ordering that all claims be efficiently resolved, CNBC reported.
Officials from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are expected to share an update on their proposed refund plans at a hearing Friday in that case, raised by Atmus Filtration, which reportedly paid about $11 million in unlawful tariffs.
In the meantime, the CTA and the Chamber of Commerce (CoC) filed a motion [PDF] to submit a proposed brief in another tariffs lawsuit outlining what the trade groups believe is the best strategy for handling refunds.
That lawsuit, raised by V.O.S. Selections, is being overseen by a different Court of International Trade judge, Gary Katzmann. The groups are hoping that he may agree with Eaton, who noted at the Wednesday hearing that "the agency should be able to program its system to issue refunds," CNBC reported. The trade groups' proposed brief emphasized that "in fact, CBP has already issued refunds for some of those tariffs because they were retroactively reduced by a subsequent trade agreement."
According to the trade groups, the US government has the technology to streamline—and possibly even automate—tariff refunds.
"They have the technology to do it," Brzytwa said. "They offer refunds to importers all the time."
But apparently, the Trump administration so far lacks the will to use it, instead planning to wait for court direction before taking any steps to send the funds back. So now the court must intervene to draft a blueprint that all businesses can use to secure a quick and easy refund, the groups said.
"There is no question that American businesses are now entitled to the return of the billions of dollars they were forced to pay under these unlawful tariffs," the groups wrote. "The law is clear on that point, and the government has repeatedly stated that it would issue refunds if the tariffs were ultimately deemed invalid."
If the court requires each business to either litigate their claims or go through "impractical" CBP administrative procedures to request refunds, either the courts or CBP will be overwhelmed, the groups argued. Dealing with the backlog could drag out refunds for years, while the interest accrues and the most vulnerable businesses risk being forced to shut down, they argued.
For many small firms with tight profit margins, the emergency tariffs "have already stretched their resources to the breaking point," groups wrote.
"Those are the types of companies that need to be prioritized in a refund plan," Brzytwa said. He suggested the court should require officials to take steps "to help the companies that barely are making it at this point because they paid such steep amounts in tariffs."
Perhaps even more concerning to the court, for any firms that end up negatively weighing the costs of a lengthy legal battle with the government against likely much smaller tariff refunds, some claims may be abandoned. That would, troublingly, leave taxes collected unlawfully under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in the Trump administration's hands, groups warned.
"There is no need to individually litigate whether particular IEEPA duties were valid—they are all invalid," the groups wrote. Instead, groups urged the court to "craft an injunction facilitating a streamlined administrative process for plaintiffs in this case to use in obtaining their refunds." That same process could become "a blueprint for other importers to secure refunds," they suggested.
Possibly, a "commonsense" court-ordered solution could be easily created to streamline refunds, groups proposed.
"Because the government has tracked the payment of IEEPA tariff duties, it knows who paid them and in what amounts, even without refund-seeking submissions from the affected importers," the groups said. Later on, they added, "this efficiency is important not only to reduce strain on courts and the government, but to ensure that refunds issue on a defined and predictable timeline. Delay should not become a de facto denial of recovery for importers who paid unlawful tariffs and wish to seek appropriate relief."
Dallas Dolen—a technology, media, and telecommunications leader for PwC, a leading global professional services network that advises big firms on tax questions—told Ars that he's also worried that tariff refund fights will drag on for years without a court-ordered pathway to expedite them.
Until courts clarify how the refund process will work, he said that PwC continues to advise companies to "be really organized, be really prepared." Every business impacted should stop now to assess what tariffs they expect they're owed and possibly hire staff to ensure they're prepared to secure a refund when processes are created, PwC advised. That level of preparedness may be critical, since "it's unlikely the government will write them two checks," Dolen said.
Dolen suggested that consumer technology might be the sector of the tech industry most hurt by tariffs, and even if refunds are automated, alternative tariffs that Trump is threatening to impose could change the calculus on refunds.
According to Dolen, some businesses required to pay new tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 may instead get a gross refund, possibly subtracting Trump's latest 10 percent global tariffs from the total of IEEPA tariffs owed.
Perhaps complicating the math further, those new tariffs could increase before refunds are issued. Just yesterday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Section 122 tariffs could be raised by another 15 percent this week, The New York Times reported. And over the next five months, the tech industry could be paying tariffs at the same levels as under Trump's IEEPA tariffs, Bessent has claimed.
However, Trump's tariffs remain hugely unpopular, even with Republicans. Both experts agreed that Trump will likely be more thoughtful about tariffs ahead of the midterms. And since he's unlikely to get much support from Congress members focused on reelection, any changes will likely come by executive order. Dolen suggested that Trump's concerns about inflation from tariffs may make him less willing to impose them.
Brzytwa told Ars that the CTA is also hoping that the back-to-back court rulings might push Trump to rethink his aggressive tariff strategy—especially given that his goals of increasing US manufacturing are not being achieved by them.
"This is a golden opportunity for them to reassess on whether they want to impose more tariffs, because if you impose more tariffs, you create more chaos, you create more uncertainty. and you raise costs again," Brzytwa said.
Another wrinkle is that the Supreme Court ruling has emboldened critics of Trump's tariffs. Although Trump and Bessent have postured that the Supreme Court ruling is meaningless, since they have other tariff avenues to explore, those will not replace his prior IEEPA tariffs, Brzytwa said. And the administration already is facing legal pressure that could gut the Section 122 authority to impose tariffs, after 20 states sued Trump to block his next go-to tariff tool.
But Trump seems unlikely to give up tariffs as a source of leverage in negotiations with all of America's trading partners, and sometimes even in negotiations with US companies. And even if Section 122 tariffs are one day blocked, just as IEEPA tariffs were, Brzytwa told Ars that CTA is "very closely" monitoring additional tariffs that could be imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act and Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Those could hit products like semiconductors or critical minerals, as well as any downstream products containing them, perhaps further hurting cash-strapped tech firms stuck feeling fuzzy about what costs or supply chain disruption may come in the near future.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @03:01PM
"the Trump administration seems to be dragging its feet"
slow when the bully is bitch-slapped
(Score: 4, Touché) by Ox0000 on Sunday March 08, @03:48PM (3 children)
After this judgement that the tariffs were illegal and with these refunds, costs of goods will go down again to the level they were before before companies hiked their prices, amirite? Right? Guys...? Anyone?... Why are y'all so quiet and awkwardly refusing to make eye contact?
Speak up, I can't hear you when you whisper... something about small companies having to do that but large companies will be telling their customers to go pound sand and bend over some more? I don't understand... Damnit, speak up! I can't hear you!
(Score: 4, Informative) by owl on Sunday March 08, @04:18PM (1 child)
Some would like to think so, but reality will differ.
Pay attention to historical gasoline prices at the pump any time there is some issue somewhere that leads to higher oil prices. Oil price jumps from $50 to $150/barrel today. Two days later, the gasoline price at the pump at your local station has gone up 50 cents or more per gallon [1].
Now, two weeks later, whatever caused the sudden jump in oil prices has gone, and the price of oil is back to $50/barrel again. But, does the price of that gallon of gas at the local pump drop by 50 cents two days later. Of course not. It sticks at the higher price for weeks, slowly dropping by a penny here or there every week as competition between the gas stations slowly drives the price back down.
Same outcome here with the tariffs. The price at the retailer tool a sudden jump overnight because of the tariffs, but it will be a very long slow gentle glide downward. And then only if the product has some other competitors that can undercut it in price to drive the price down. If the product is the only reasonable one of its kind, any drop in price will be very long and gentle.
Prices are sticky, but only sticky when going down. They move with the friction level of wet ice when they go up, but they move with the speed of pouring molasses outside on a cold winter morning in Alaska on the way down.
[1] And, you know, that the gas, in the tank, in the ground, was purchased and pumped into that tank long before any of this price increase, so its not like the station suddenly now had to cough up more dollars for the gas they already have in their tank.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday March 08, @08:35PM
And speaking of barrels, maybe Nintendo [pcmag.com] could drop a gentle to gamers to, er, politely write and call their government that it's being mean and unfair to a game company that they know and love.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 08, @05:38PM
And gas is already down under $2 per gallon most places, I heard the Orange Oracle say it, where is it true - I must live in some weird place owned by the libs.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by DadaDoofy on Sunday March 08, @03:53PM (3 children)
"'The government should have an intrinsic interest in providing these new funds as fast as possible, so they don't owe more interest over time,' Brzytwa said. Providing refunds sooner, he suggested, would not just benefit companies, but 'to their employees, to the US economy, to US consumers, all the above.'"
Why? As if the money were stuffed under Trump's mattress. Lol
Nope, the US Treasury invests the money it holds in short term securities and interest bearing accounts. The additional interest is a bonus to those who the tariffs were collected from, and it costs the US taxpayers nothing.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Ox0000 on Sunday March 08, @04:12PM
Or, more probably, they did neither of those two and instead spent it? It's not just the money that comes in after that ruling (if any) - which would make sense for Treasure to "set it aside" presuming they find an investment that covers the interests they'll have to pay - but also the money that's been collected since that famous Liberation Day. How's that liberation going, btw?
No, the additional interest is obligated to be paid because the collected tariffs were illegally collected and thus stolen from those who paid it. The interest is not "just" a bonus, it's merely an incomplete attempt at making the victims whole again.
Let me draw a parallel for you w.r.t. that sentence above: the tariffs are like me forcing you hand over money to me that you could otherwise have put into a high yield savings account. This is now money that you can no longer get that yield on. If I only hand you back the principal, you're still behind in comparison to where you would have been had you put that money into such a high yield account. Me handing you back the money without the interest does not make you whole. I have to pay you back the money I forced you to hand over plus (at the very least) everything that you would otherwise have made using that money in - e.g. - that high yield savings account. Only then are we starting to get even. And then maybe we can get started to talk about "disincentivising' you from trying that again in the future (i.e. punishment). First you make the victim whole, then on top of that, you start the disincentivization.
Unless of course you don't think that giving that interest back is necessary, in which case... can I have all the money from your savings account please? I promise to pay you back only the principal, at some point...maybe, if I feel like it and I absolutely cannot get away with not doing that. Because you don't really need that interest, right? That's just a 'bonus' on top.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 08, @06:04PM
>The additional interest is a bonus to those who the tariffs were collected from, and it costs the US taxpayers nothing.
It's a bonus if/when it's ever paid, and the inflation in the interim may well outstrip the interest.
You can't spend it when you're dead, and businesses can't use it after they bankrupt.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by weirsbaski on Sunday March 08, @08:30PM
No, the tariffs went toward covering the revenue cuts incurred by the tax-cuts-for-billionaires in Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill.
Side note- this means the OBBB was, for all practical purposes, a massive transfer of money from middle/lower classes (via higher prices) to billionaires (as recipients of OBBB's tax cuts).
Have you been to a store recently? Any store at all? WTF?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by owl on Sunday March 08, @04:02PM (2 children)
Anyone who's been paying attention has seen the above pattern more than once since Jan 20, 2025. They do something that is "way out there on the path to illegal" just to see how far they can push, and when they get slapped back by the courts on many of those stretches, they then drag their feet for as long and hard as they can in undoing whatever it was the court just told them they could not do.
They are just using the exact same playbook here.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 08, @06:06PM (1 child)
It's the same playbook, but what's the end-game? Is there a goal beyond swinging their dicks to see how far they can spray? The trickle down is coming, look to the sky and open your mouths if you beleive it's good for you.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @06:27PM
Where is it going? Well, where do Trump's businsess end up? Bloated with debt and bankrupt - and somebody else's problem. While he retires in Dubai on the Board of Piss with a bunch of right-wing cronies awarding themselves prizes and getting blown by teenagers. Where did you THINK it was going?
(Score: 4, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @04:22PM (4 children)
We had to pay higher prices because of them, now we will have to pay the cost of interest the longer the
refunds are delayed.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Ox0000 on Sunday March 08, @04:52PM
Hahaha... Oh, you sweet child, no... it's so much worse than that!
Not only did you have to pay higher prices, you'll continue to have to pay higher prices.
They stole your money and they'll continue to steal your money.
This is not about tariffs, it's about fucking over the lower class and whatever is left of the middle class, repeatedly, and violently. The sentence "You'll own nothing and you'll be happy" is to be interpreted as literal as possible: you will have absolutely nothing and you'll be given no choice but to like it.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 08, @06:11PM (1 child)
There's opportunity in chaos, mostly for those in positions of power.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @09:12PM
Yes - to pick random examples, Melania has made millions of dollars, Barron has made millions of dollars, the cabinet has made billions of dollars. Everyone loaded up! Now time to leave the bag holders fighting over the carcass.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Sunday March 08, @06:51PM
That varied, some companies opted to eat the tariffs for a bit either because it was a competitive advantage or because they expected that the tariffs would be reversed and didn't want to be seen as profiteering after years of profiteering off the instability. Others passed it on to the customers. The latter customers are unlikely to get their money back, and the customers of the former never paid the tariffs to begin with, so there'd be no money for them to be repaid.
There's probably a few companies that only passed on a portion of the tariffs to the customers and that could get kind of confusing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @05:18PM (2 children)
We're only getting what we asked for, complaining is silly.
Oh, and that money probably went to Qatar. The banks there are very secure from prying eyes, better than Switzerland
(Score: 3, Informative) by Ox0000 on Sunday March 08, @05:29PM (1 child)
Most certainly not, good sir! Complaining shows what needs to be fixed. We should complain frequently and loudly... while we still can, that is.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @05:45PM
When it doesn't translate into votes, it's worse than silly. It's a disorder.