from the one-hand-washes-the-other dept.
An Apple-backed trade group prematurely published a press release on April 12th praising a yet-to-be-introduced Senate bill, raising questions about coordination between Big Tech companies and lawmakers on child safety legislation:
[...] "The Parents Over Platforms Act (POPA), sponsored by Sens. Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV), offers a pragmatic, security-first approach by imposing the requirement to receive age information only on apps that provide differentiated experiences for children and adults, like social media apps or adult-only apps," the now-deleted press release stated.
The bill is expected to be introduced on Wednesday (4/22), according to a release from Moran's office,
"Sen. Moran's office is not aware or involved in any trade organization publishing and then removing a release related to Parents Over Platforms Act," a spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.
The App Association, which receives substantial funding from Apple, launched a lobbying campaign in February to support the bill with advertisements. Apple and Google have additionally lobbied in support of POPA, spending millions on related efforts in recent disclosures.
Apple did not respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 27, @08:38PM
No... more like confirming decades old suspicions.
And I have another suspicion, it will have little to no effect on the election. So belly up to the bar, fellas, drinks are on us...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by BananaPhone on Monday April 27, @08:40PM
stop calling it "age verification"
https://youtu.be/Xa3-TkHBh90 [youtu.be]
The bill that will destroy open source.