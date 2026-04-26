[...] "The Parents Over Platforms Act (POPA), sponsored by Sens. Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV), offers a pragmatic, security-first approach by imposing the requirement to receive age information only on apps that provide differentiated experiences for children and adults, like social media apps or adult-only apps," the now-deleted press release stated.

The bill is expected to be introduced on Wednesday (4/22), according to a release from Moran's office,

"Sen. Moran's office is not aware or involved in any trade organization publishing and then removing a release related to Parents Over Platforms Act," a spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The App Association, which receives substantial funding from Apple, launched a lobbying campaign in February to support the bill with advertisements. Apple and Google have additionally lobbied in support of POPA, spending millions on related efforts in recent disclosures.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.