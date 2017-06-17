Stories
Keys, Tokens and Too Much Trust Found in Container Images

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday June 18, @06:57AM
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

We are all aware of the risks introduced by good old third party code. Where would we be without it? Apparently not very far. It is estimated that between 30 to 70 percent of code comes from 3rd party applications. This is why we patch up old libraries and update open source packages.

While the risks of 3rd party code are well known, the risks of using 3rd party containers are more obscure. In this article I will discuss one such risk: the introduction of 3rd party secrets; and look at examples from public registries.

To get a taste of the prevalence of such secrets, we scanned the top 1,000 most popular container images found on public registries. We were not only looking for default passwords, but mostly for less obvious examples of secrets. We selected only the latest images, from the top starred public repositories. What we found convinced us that the risk is very real, as 67% of images had at least one form of a secret.

Source: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2017/06/16/trust-container-images/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @07:22AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 18, @07:22AM (#527387)

    We're in the age of the get-girls-coding Script Kiddies; nobody knows restraint anymore; nobody knows what it means to work within well-specified, hard limits—I suspect "bare-bones" is rapidly falling out of the collective lexicon.

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Sunday June 18, @08:09AM

    by Arik (4543) on Sunday June 18, @08:09AM (#527397)
    Both appear to deliberately prevent the normal method of applying security patches to library code from working.

    ¿Cui buono?
    Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
