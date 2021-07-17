17/07/21/0445232 story
With many countries already heading towards cashless transactions, we are facing some hard decisions. These decisions will be made whether we ignore them or not, so to have a say it is essential to be active. These are not new issues, but they are quickly approaching. Dominic Frisby at The Guardian is the latest to take up some of the pertinent questions around the move to a cashless society.
Poor people and small businesses rely on cash. A contactless system will likely entrench poverty and pave the way for terrifying levels of surveillance
Source: Why we should fear a cashless world
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday July 21, @08:13PM
When you abandon cash, then you will see other trade to take its place. It is true that the rich will stay rich (well, get richer on paper) and the poor will have nothing of monetary value. That is when you see people do trade in old-fashioned ways. New "cash" will establish itself. It will be painful and a lot of bandits will prey on the new cash, but the "poor" will have no other choice.
It would truly become a divided society, one that we should prevent by all means. However, just like digital currencies emerged, a parallel economy will emerge too. Once the parallel gets too big it can no longer be ignored. You may outlaw the parallel economy, but if you have nothing, you cannot take anything away. Otherwise you will set up for a revolutionary movement that will destroy the establishment (see history).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday July 21, @08:17PM
The elite don't like cash because it's anonymous. Not being able to mine cash transactions for ad data is the *least* annoying thing to them; what's more important is you can't track people by their purchase history with cash.
What the fuck is wrong with the people in charge? This has a creepy, almost sexual or voyeuristic overtone to it, like they're getting off on tracking and controlling people.
