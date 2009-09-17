from the looks-like-they-blue-it dept.
It was an audacious undertaking, even for one of the most storied American companies: With a single machine, IBM would tackle humanity's most vexing diseases and revolutionize medicine.
Breathlessly promoting its signature brand — Watson — IBM sought to capture the world's imagination, and it quickly zeroed in on a high-profile target: cancer.
But three years after IBM began selling Watson to recommend the best cancer treatments to doctors around the world, a STAT investigation has found that the supercomputer isn't living up to the lofty expectations IBM created for it. It is still struggling with the basic step of learning about different forms of cancer. Only a few dozen hospitals have adopted the system, which is a long way from IBM's goal of establishing dominance in a multibillion-dollar market. And at foreign hospitals, physicians complained its advice is biased toward American patients and methods of care.
[...] Perhaps the most stunning overreach is in the company's claim that Watson for Oncology, through artificial intelligence, can sift through reams of data to generate new insights and identify, as an IBM sales rep put it, "even new approaches" to cancer care. STAT found that the system doesn't create new knowledge and is artificially intelligent only in the most rudimentary sense of the term.
Watson "has failed to end a streak of 21 consecutive quarters of declining revenue at IBM." Ouch.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 11, @01:38AM
“The Analytical Engine has no pretensions whatever to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province is to assist us in making available what we are already acquainted with. This it is calculated to effect primarily and chiefly of course, through its executive faculties; but it is likely to exert an indirect and reciprocal influence on science itself in another manner. For, in so distributing and combining the truths and the formulæ of analysis, that they may become most easily and rapidly amenable to the mechanical combinations of the engine, the relations and the nature of many subjects in that science are necessarily thrown into new lights, and more profoundly investigated. This is a decidedly indirect, and a somewhat speculative, consequence of such an invention. It is however pretty evident, on general principles, that in devising for mathematical truths a new form in which to record and throw themselves out for actual use, views are likely to be induced, which should again react on the more theoretical phase of the subject. There are in all extensions of human power, or additions to human knowledge, various collateral influences, besides the main and primary object attained.”
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday September 11, @01:46AM (1 child)
As I approach 60, even though there is no cancer history in my family I'd hoped Watson would come up with something. Cuz there is alzheimer's in my family, and that scares the holy stinky stuff out of me.
Chillun, trust me on this. Getting old sucks. The only thing worse is not getting old.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 11, @01:56AM
eh, 60's not a big deal, nothing happened when that decade flipped for me a few years ago. Aches and pains may be a little more common but if you ride a bike every now and then, or do some good walking to stay in shape, then you will probably be fine for many more years.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday September 11, @01:52AM
When "Dick n....s" troll would be an appropriate (and insightful) commentary vis-a-vis the "IBM sales reps", there's none to be found.
(slow head shacking in disappointment) way to stay relevant, DN troll, way to stay relevant.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by ledow on Monday September 11, @02:05AM (4 children)
AI claims turn out to be bollocks and just bulk processing, statistics and heuristics.
Also grass is green and sky is blue.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Monday September 11, @02:24AM (3 children)
Of course it is junk. But the world runs on pure hype now, and this has a lot of hype behind it. It is surprising it is not more adopted.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Monday September 11, @02:43AM (1 child)
Maybe if they marketed it as a "cloud app" with a cool Android interface it would sell better.
Scruting the inscrutable for over 60 years.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Monday September 11, @02:51AM
If they aren't already giving doctors phones with an "app" interface, I'd be shocked! And of course it is sold as 'cloud', that is only natural...
Maybe that's the problem: they are still using a phone, when they should integrate it into a voice activated IoT device. With cameras. Naturally all data is sent back to IBM for "quality control" purposes.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday September 11, @02:56AM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday September 11, @02:48AM (1 child)
I noted at the time that Watson was vaporware. Since, Watson has followed a typical trajectory of vaporware with failed agreements [soylentnews.org] and presently revelations that it isn't even remotely as good as claimed. Who knew?
My point here is that we should learn from this example what empty technology claims sound like. Watson just might turn into a powerful product down the road, replacing tons of high priced jobs or whatnot. But it has some serious teething problems to it. And what happens when someone builds a competing product without those problems?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday September 11, @03:11AM
IBM might just get lucky, but the general feeling is that they are company on the way to disappearing.
It will take a long time, as they have a lot of money to burn through, and there will be people who insist on buying IBM for some time, but eventually they will do what HP seems to be in the process of doing.
Reply to This
Parent