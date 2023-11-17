17/11/23/0847253 story
Archivist David Rosenthal asks on his blog, Has Web Advertising Jumped The Shark?.
He points out that there are four big problems with Web advertising as it currently exists: The bad guys love it, the readers hate it, the webmasters hate it too, and the advertisers find that it wastes money. He then goes into detail on each point and concludes that not only does everyone involved hate the system, but that it is causing actual harm to society.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Friday November 24, @04:54AM (11 children)
Adblock? Ublock? Ever heard of em?
Not only do they make websites easier to read and manage, they stick it to the idiot capitalist pigs that think interrupting my morning reads are just what I want with a cup of coffee.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @04:58AM
Go out to the pub tonight and ask random strangers whether they've ever heard of Adblock.
You're living in a bubble, mate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @05:05AM (7 children)
It takes resources to produce content; it has to be funded somehow.
Maybe advertising is a silly way to do it, but it has allowed for a lot of content production to be funded.
In any case, I'm not surprised that an anti-capitalist such as yourself feels so little obligation to pay his "fair share" for the infrastructure that he enjoys. That's exactly why socialism always bleeds a society until it collapses in violent death throws, only to be reborn in the womb of a black market.
Go fuck yourselves.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by idiot_king on Friday November 24, @05:11AM (2 children)
That's why the Scandinavian countries are known for being hellholes, right?
Sounds like you're doing a good getting fucked by shitposting too much. :^)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @05:37AM
Nice one. Pointing to tiny, genetically homogeneous societies as your examples of success.
Oh, and by the way, they've stagnated in terms of innovation, and are now drowning in refugees who don't respect the shared values on which they built their societies.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 24, @05:59AM
Venezuela is such a lovely Scandinavian country.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @05:12AM
On behalf of all the ACs, i apologize for this loser above. Happy thanksgivings day to the SN crew.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @05:45AM (1 child)
So we should all open up our machines to malware and having our eyes raped so you can get money from that? Should we also walk around without any pants so you can rape us up the butt whenever you want?
Apparently, protecting our orifices is teh ebil socialism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @05:50AM
With consumers like this guy, who needs producers?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 24, @06:03AM
Excessive bad posting? Yes, your post is definitely bad.
How about another angle on this whole issue? Ultimate, PEOPLE pay for the infrastructure. Sure, some of that money comes from advertising, with money that was ripped/raped from the end consumer because prices were increased to pay for that shitty advertising. Ultimately, ALL of those dollars come from citizen's pockets.
So, we have an infrastructure which was paid for by citizen/customers/consumers. And, those parasites in charge of advertising companies feel that they should have the privilege of using OUR internet to make more money for themselves?
They can all go fuck themselves. Or, fuck each other. We're tired of them fucking us.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Friday November 24, @05:21AM (1 child)
You and I have heard of them, but the vast majority of people out there have no idea, are afraid to install such programs, or are not permitted to install such programs.
In a proper world, ad blockers would be installed on every single computer.
Web advertising jumped the shark the moment it became abusive. Advertisements that jump around the screen, cover all of the content (if there really was any), make noise, advertise scummy malicious products, install malware, and so on have long since broken any trust of any readers. The very first time this happens, any advertising company rightfully should go out of business. But mindless consumers keep going back to abusive web sites, and no one ever seems to go to jail for serving up malware. If advertisers had stuck to static graphic advertisements for Tide Detergent, they would not be in this mess.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 24, @06:12AM
Advertising, in general, has been abusive for about 40 years. When I was a child, I watched television a good bit. Mickey Mouse, Romper Room, Mr. Rogers. Back then, you actually watched about 55 minutes of content, for 5 minutes of advertising. Then it dropped to 50 minutes for ten minutes of advertising. Then, 45 minutes. As an older kid, I remember reading an article, questioning when things would reverse, ie, when we would have to watch MORE THAN 30 minutes of advertising, in exchange for less than a half hour of programming. The abuse only got worse.
With the internet, things are much worse. Go to a site, and try to read a story that requires a few kb of download. To get that story, you also download multiple MB of advertising bullshit. That's about like watching thousands of hours of advertising, to get a minute or two of content.
How, and why, do I owe it to anyone to watch all that trash?
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by el_oscuro on Friday November 24, @05:14AM (1 child)
If you visit a website, and that website allows scripts to be run from other domains, that is pretty much the definition of XSS. If you look at the ARS article https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/11/an-alarming-number-of-sites-employ-privacy-invading-session-replay-scripts/ [arstechnica.com] and https://freedom-to-tinker.com/2017/11/15/no-boundaries-exfiltration-of-personal-data-by-session-replay-scripts/ [freedom-to-tinker.com]
While these trackers aren't strictly advertising, the basic concept is the same. Another website running scripts on your browser. Those screenshots look a lot like BeEF https://beefproject.com [beefproject.com]
SoylentNews is Bacon! [nueskes.com]
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 24, @05:50AM
Noscript on Firefox always gives XSS blocks at the most inopportune moments, and always when you actually need that legitimate functionality.
Have you visited Zerohedge without NoScript and Adblock? EEEEUUUUghghghhg. Hell, the only reason why I installed adblocking on my phone was because the Zerohedge ads were crashing my Firefox.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday November 24, @05:28AM (3 children)
a while back I learned that over a period of decades, two percent of the US GDP was spent on advertising. [citation needed] That remains constant despite that the number of web pages is growing without bound.
Have a look of the "I quite my job for Adsense" thread over at webmasterworld. I did once; it worked really well for two years but then traffic to my article on legal music downloading plummeted due to the rise of commercial - and more-widely known - legal music downloading services such as iTunes. I had two $5000 months with an average of $3500 per month.
I have been unable to come anywhere close to that again and long ago gave up trying.
Whenever someone gets the bright idea to dump their life savings into a website, they are dismayed to find that the slices of the advertising revenue pie just got a little narrower. To increase - hopefully - the effectiveness of the ads and so generate more money, the ads get increasingly shrill and difficult to avoid.
I got those two $5000 months with just two 100x500 vertical ad units on just one web page. Remember the standard banner ad size of 468x60? Oh those were the days.
At the same time, advertisers need to move product but they really can't spend more than that two percent. So they spend less and less on ads that they too render increasingly obtrusive.
This is all going to collapse when direct mail makes its comeback, which I predict will be soon. I myself intend to test direct mail in 2018.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
