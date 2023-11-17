Archivist David Rosenthal asks on his blog, Has Web Advertising Jumped The Shark?.

He points out that there are four big problems with Web advertising as it currently exists: The bad guys love it, the readers hate it, the webmasters hate it too, and the advertisers find that it wastes money. He then goes into detail on each point and concludes that not only does everyone involved hate the system, but that it is causing actual harm to society.