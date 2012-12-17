from the their-genes-should-have-worked-out-more dept.
Tasmanian tigers were suffering from poor genetic diversity prior to being hunted to extinction by humans:
Australian scientists sequenced the genome of the native marsupial, also known as the thylacine. It showed the species, alive until 1936, would have struggled to survive even without human contact. The research also provides further insights into the marsupial's unique appearance.
"Even if we hadn't hunted it to extinction, our analysis showed that the thylacine was in very poor [genetic] health," said lead researcher Dr Andrew Pask, from the University of Melbourne. "The population today would be very susceptible to diseases, and would not be very healthy."
He said problems with genetic diversity could be traced back as far as 70,000 years ago, when the population is thought to have suffered due to a climatic event.
The researchers sequenced the genome from a 106-year-old specimen held by Museums Victoria. They said their study, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, is one of the most complete genetic blueprints of an extinct species.
Genome of the Tasmanian tiger provides insights into the evolution and demography of an extinct marsupial carnivore (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41559-017-0417-y) (DX)
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday December 12, @05:18PM
Since they've sequenced the genome of this extinct and famous animal, they should figure out how to revive it, Jurassic Park-style. Even if it has to be kept in zoos, it'd still be interesting to see living examples.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Tuesday December 12, @05:21PM
Thylacines weren't hunted to extinction by "humans" in general, they were hunted to extinction specifically by Europeans.
Meanwhile, humans had already been living alongside them in Australia for at least 48,000 years, possibly as long as 65,000 years if recent archaeological discoveries are to be believed. Within the error bars of their "as far as 70,000 years ago estimate", I'd guess.
And while early Aborigines wouldn't have been shepherds (having migrated a few tens of thousands of years before the invention of herding), and thus not particularly driven to intentionally wipe out local predators, they were still a new and extremely effective invasive predator that the locals all had to compete with. I imagine that put a pretty serious strain on most every large land-dwelling predator on the continent - which at first glance seems to be only the thylacines, and possibly a huge (5+m) lizard. The largest remaining Australian predator is the spotted quoll, which weighs only a few pounds.
Not that humans are necessarily *always* to blame - but megafauna extinction does seem to have followed us everywhere we went as we spread across the planet.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday December 12, @06:03PM
The Tasmanian tiger or thylacine (Thylacinus cynocephalus) was the largest carnivorous Australian marsupial to survive into the modern era. Despite last sharing a common ancestor with the eutherian canids ~160 million years ago, their phenotypic resemblance is considered the most striking example of convergent evolution in mammals. The last known thylacine died in captivity in 1936 and many aspects of the evolutionary history of this unique marsupial apex predator remain unknown. Here we have sequenced the genome of a preserved thylacine pouch young specimen to clarify the phylogenetic position of the thylacine within the carnivorous marsupials, reconstruct its historical demography and examine the genetic basis of its convergence with canids. Retroposon insertion patterns placed the thylacine as the basal lineage in Dasyuromorphia and suggest incomplete lineage sorting in early dasyuromorphs. Demographic analysis indicated a long-term decline in genetic diversity starting well before the arrival of humans in Australia. In spite of their extraordinary phenotypic convergence, comparative genomic analyses demonstrated that amino acid homoplasies between the thylacine and canids are largely consistent with neutral evolution. Furthermore, the genes and pathways targeted by positive selection differ markedly between these species. Together, these findings support models of adaptive convergence driven primarily by cis-regulatory evolution.
