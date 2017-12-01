Stories
Russia Blames Human Error for Loss of Angolan Satellite

takyon writes:

Russia's recent rocket launch was programmed with the wrong point of origin:

The loss of a multi-million pound weather mapping satellite was due to programming errors, the Russian deputy prime minister has said. Dmitry Rogozin said Meteor-M had been programmed for take-off from a different space station.

Speaking to Russian state TV, he blamed "human error". "The rocket was programmed as if it was taking off from Baikonur," he told the Rossyia 24 TV channel.

In fact the rocket was actually taking off from new base Vostochny, in the east of the country.

Angola Loses Contact With First Commercial Satellite

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

AngoSat-1, a communications satellite built for almost $300m, was launched on Tuesday evening from the launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

It was scheduled to work for 15 years and was made to improve telecommunications in the African country. About 50 Angolan aerospace engineers were trained around the world. This crew was supposed to oversee mission from a control centre in Angola.

Earlier this year, Angola made public its long-term plan for its space programme, which envisages a steady expansion in the coming years. It is unclear how a failure of AngoSat-1 will influence that multi-year plan.

Also at Reuters.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @06:23PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @06:23PM (#615586)

    The point of origin is designated by a pyramid with a circle on top.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @06:30PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @06:30PM (#615593)

    These are the same folks that hacked our election?!

  • (Score: 2) by drussell on Friday December 29, @06:37PM

    by drussell (2678) on Friday December 29, @06:37PM (#615598) Journal

    There are going to be some sad-faced people at some insurance companies today! :)

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Friday December 29, @06:40PM (1 child)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 29, @06:40PM (#615599) Journal

    Pretty sure you don't get to launch a satellite in Russia with your own programming.

    Knowing next to nothing about rocket science, I don't see why this should be a fatal error. The orbit might be wrong, but might be correctable with a lot of fuel wastage. Unless the boosters shut down prematurely, you would think it would just clime to orbit and give Madagascar a new weather sat.

    • (Score: 2) by legont on Friday December 29, @07:05PM

      by legont (4179) on Friday December 29, @07:05PM (#615609)

      Not implying anything, but typically rockets launched by responsible nations have self destruct procedures for serious off-course errors.

      As per the Angola's one, Ukraine-Russia cooperation (as in first stage - second stage) sounds like a bad idea at the moment.

