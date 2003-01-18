from the earth-2.0 dept.
A study has found that the two outermost TRAPPIST-1 exoplanets are the most likely to be able to retain their atmospheres:
The last thing the planets around the red dwarf star TRAPPIST-1 need is abundant sunshine. Active eruptions and flares from the star would wreak havoc on the rocky planets in orbit. But fortunately, the outer planets might be safe from this barrage of high-energy space weather.
According to a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of the Sciences [DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1708010115] [DX], the outer planets of the system could cling on to their atmospheres. This finding is despite previous studies showing that TRAPPIST-1 might be so active that it blows away planetary atmospheres.
[...] The new results show that while all seven planets could retain their atmosphere, the more likely scenario is that the outermost two, -1g and -1h, have the best odds (and -1e and -1f have a weaker chance.)
This could be resolved by JWST observations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @04:37PM (7 children)
I suspect while simple life is common, complex life is rare. Look at all the things that had to go right on Earth. If we didn't have a big moon, Earth would often be stuck with one side (edge) facing the sun and the other freezing in the dark. So far it appears big moons around rocky planets are fairly rare (although the jury is still out on that).
And if Jupiter were not where it is, asteroids would keep "dinosauring" life too often to settle.
If a rocky planet is too big, volcanos keep wiping things out, and if too small, it can't hold an atmosphere, and may lose its magnetism. We have a roughly even mix of rocky areas and ocean. Most likely it would be almost all one or the other: an even mix is a fluke balancing act. The even mix gave time for animals to evolve in our ocean before land was ready for complex habitation. Too much has to go right.
The best we'll find in our neighborhood stars would likely be no more than sponge-like critters. No green Orion babes, sorry.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 03, @04:49PM (1 child)
To be fair, finding any evidence of extraterrestrial life (even if it is just microbial) outside the solar system would be an amazing scientific achievement. And this could be done by finding evidence of vegetation, oxygen-rich atmospheres, etc.
Gas giants are not uncommon, and their masses can be pretty tremendous before they are considered brown dwarfs. Although maybe a brown dwarf orbiting a star could fulfill that same "vacuum cleaner role"?
What is less clear is whether or not they are in the right spot to perform that role. But we may be biased towards discovering gas giants that are closer to their stars and thus easier to detect using radial velocity or transit methods.
Determining how habitable red dwarf systems are is pretty important since there are so many of them.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Immerman on Wednesday January 03, @05:57PM
> we may be biased towards discovering gas giants that are closer to their stars
Exactly, and no maybe about it. If we were watching our solar system from Alpha Centauri we'd probably still have no idea that Jupiter existed* - it hasn't even completed three orbits in the time we've been hunting for exoplanets, and you want to observe several orbits to have any sort of confidence in your discovery. Currently the exoplanet with the longest year we've discovered is Kepler 421-b*, at a paltry 704 days, vs. Jupiter's 4,333 days.
* even assuming Alpha Centauri was looking at our system edge-on, instead of the reality of being at a steep angle which makes detection far more challenging.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Wednesday January 03, @05:38PM (4 children)
Without the moon, the Earth still wouldn't be tidally locked - not even Mercury has tidally locked yet, and it experiences radically greater tidal forces. Meanwhile the the moon is slowing the Earth's rotation as well, and probably far faster than the sun alone would have. What the moon *does* contribute is tidal heating, but at a guess, that's potentially dwarfed by the thermal effects of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere.
Even if a planet *were* tidally locked, that wouldn't necessarily be a problem, so long as thermal mixing between light and dark hemispheres was sufficient to keep the atmosphere from freezing out. And there would be a serious energy gradient to power such mixing. Dense greenhouse atmospheres could also help immensely - for example Venus's solar day lasts about 117 Earth days, and yet the surface of Venus is basically all at the same constant temperature night and day, from pole to pole.
I've never heard any claim that large planets would have inherently greater vulcanism - they'd certainly take longer to cool initially, but once they reached the point that life becomes feasible, they'd also maintain that level a lot longer. Small sizes do likely correlate with losing their magnetic field faster though, as they will cool faster, and it seems likely that a liquid core is important to maintaining a magnetic field. However, while a magenetic field certainly *helps* to maintain an atmosphere, it's not absolutely necessary - witness again Venus, which has the densest atmosphere of the inner planets, despite having no internally generated magnetic field (instead, it has an induced magnetic field created by the interaction of the solar wind with its atmosphere)
As for the mix of land and ocean - I see no reason to assume that it contributed to the evolution of complex life, which was thriving in Earth's oceans long before anything ventured onto land. Admittedly though an undersea existence would potentially put a damper on some branches of technological development, as fire was an important enabling technology for early tool-making, metallurgy, optics, etc. Undersea volcanic vents might be harnessed for similar purposes, but would likely pose a greater challenge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @07:20PM (3 children)
I didn't mean tidally locked, but having a stable "tilt". Without the moon, the tilt would change wildly, sometimes facing a single pole toward the sun for millions of years: freezing one polar half and cooking the other. More info:
https://www.space.com/4333-wobbles-mars-produced-40-ice-ages.html [space.com]
I believe current models predict it, but I have no formal surveys of planetary geologists to present.
That might be true, but the current batch wouldn't had have enough time to reach that state yet. Remember, the first 2 generations of stars were metal-poor, meaning less planets and less minerally-diverse planets.
Carbon-dioxide, which is probably not an animal-friendly gas. (True, we don't know all combinations of animal-friendly conditions.)
I already gave it: a place for animals to start and evolve *before* land was ready. And it provides diversity of environments, which is probably helpful to general evolution. Narrow environments tend to hard-wire in instincts such that big brains are not needed, being they are metabolically costly. Hard-wired instincts are "cheaper" if the environment is stable or "boring".
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday January 03, @08:42PM (2 children)
Ah yes, wobbling could indeed be an issue - but you're not going to get a single pole pointed at the sun for even a fraction of a year. The more the pole is inclined the more extreme the seasons, but over the course of any given year (or century) the pole will be relatively motionless, while the orbit of the planet carries it around the sun normally, so that each pole spends half the year being closer to the sun.
As for planets cooling, our third-generation sun was born a few billion years into the third-generation stellar forming period. We're newcomers to the party, and there's been plenty of time for planets around early third-gen stars to have been coolling for longer than our sun has existed.
Nothing wrong with carbon dioxide - it's mildly acidic, but no worse than plenty of other things we're subjected to. The biggest problem with CO2 for Earth life is that we're designed to use CO2 concentration as a stand-in for oxygen concentration, and high concentrations cause all sorts of secondary reactions related to that (we can't detect oxygen levels directly, which is why nitrogen leaks are so dangerous - you feel just fine until moments before you drop unconscious from asphyxiation)
That's a reason for *oceans* to be important - which I acknowledged. Land though clearly contributes far less - we can see a wide range of problem-solving-smart ocean dwellers that are easily as intelligent as any non-primates on land. The thing that gives primates an edge is a mutation that prevents neuron size from scaling up with body size (as is normal for all cells), so that primates with bigger brains have more neurons and are thus more intelligent, rather than just having bigger neurons, as its the case with basically all other animals. (Also the reason that brain/body size ratios make a decent approximation of intelligence between species, but only among non-primates). Such a mutation would likely be beneficial to almost any creature that evolved it - we just got lucky. And there's no particular reason to assume it would even be necessary for life elsewhere, as there's no inherent reason to assume alien life would have the same limitations to begin with.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 03, @09:17PM (1 child)
There are more neurons in elephant brains [wikipedia.org] than human [wikipedia.org] (though they are far from dumb).
I think the bigger factors are brain structures devoted to complex cognition as opposed to say, movement. Also differences in neuron types, where bigger can in fact be better. For example, a study in which larger human astrocytes were grown in mice brains [newscientist.com]:
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday January 03, @09:50PM
Hmm, I didn't realize that. Interesting - certainly they are extremely intelligent creatures whose intelligence we are only beginning to seriously research.
And certainly brain structure and neuron types play an important role as well in determining how that processing power gets put to work. I suppose what non-scaling neurons really allowed was for a creature as intelligent as a human, at a scale considerably smaller than an elephant.
