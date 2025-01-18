Stories
Ursula K. Le Guin Dead at Age 88

mcgrew writes:

The New York Times reports that Renowned fantasy writer Ursula K. Le Guin has died at age 88. From the article:

Ursula K. Le Guin, the immensely popular author who brought literary depth and a tough-minded feminist sensibility to science fiction and fantasy with books like "The Left Hand of Darkness" and the Earthsea series, died on Monday at her home in Portland, Ore. She was 88.

Her son, Theo Downes-Le Guin, confirmed the death. He did not specify a cause but said she had been in poor health for several months.

I'm not a fantasy fan (except for Prachett and Tolkien), but she will be missed none the less. I'm sure quite a few Soylents are fans of hers. Any author's loss is a loss to us all.

  by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @07:06AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @07:06AM

    And also to all the established and aspiring writers for whom she was a mentor.

    There was an article linked either here or on the green site within the past year detailing both her personal writing struggles and accomplishments, as well as her lengthy tenure mentoring others, including running writing workshops monthly near her home in Oregon, if I remember correctly.

    Truly a loss to the community, but I hope if there is an afterlife that she is looking back satisfied with accomplishments here, for there are certainly a lot of them, and then looks forward to wherever her new journey is taking her :)

  by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 25, @07:28AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) on Thursday January 25, @07:28AM

    Women in Sci-Fi and Fantasy has been a thing, in recent years. Ursula was my first female author. I asked myself a time or two, "Isn't Ursula a girl's name?" I wasn't certain, but didn't care - if the story was good, that was all that mattered. After a couple of her stories, I went to the trouble of reading about her. Yep, a woman! And, what a woman!

    Rest in peace, Ms. Le Guin. You certainly enriched my life.

    by Arik on Thursday January 25, @07:36AM

      by Arik (4543) on Thursday January 25, @07:36AM
      "Isn't Ursula a girl's name?"

      Latin, diminutive form of Ursa, hence 'little she-bear.'

      Semantically equivalent to 'ursa minor' in a sense, you mean when you found her you didn't immediately pun on the constellation?
      by c0lo on Thursday January 25, @07:45AM

        by c0lo (156) on Thursday January 25, @07:45AM

        Semantically equivalent to 'ursa minor' in a sense, you mean when you found her you didn't immediately pun on the constellation?

        He was a sailor, not a Latin college boy or an astronomer.

        (very large grin, with a big woosh handy)

        by Arik on Thursday January 25, @08:23AM

          by Arik (4543) on Thursday January 25, @08:23AM
          There was a time when being a sailor meant speaking Latin (in the form of "Lingva Franka") and watching the stars as well, I suppose that went out of style along with wearing an onion on the belt for macaroni eh?

      by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 25, @11:00AM

        by Runaway1956 (2926) on Thursday January 25, @11:00AM

        No, I discovered Ursula in sixth grade, I think, maybe seventh. For whatever reasons, I didn't connect the obvious dots. Naturally enough, when I did connect the dots, it was a face palm thing. ;^)

        Oh - seventh grade. I had walked up and down the library aisles, and saw all the names that I was familiar with. Found a book of short stories, saw a name or two I was familiar with, and there was Ursula, halfway down the contents page. I checked the book out, and read it that night.

  by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:48AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 25, @08:48AM

    So did she write science fiction or fantasy or both? I find it depressing people have difficulty telling the two apart.

    by rigrig on Thursday January 25, @09:46AM

      by rigrig (5129) on Thursday January 25, @09:46AM

      So did she write science fiction or fantasy or both?

      Yes

    by aim on Thursday January 25, @09:47AM

      by aim (6322) on Thursday January 25, @09:47AM

      She wrote both.

      Earthsea is fantasy (young wizard, long before Harry Potter).

      The Dispossessed is great science fiction, exploring sociology and psychology (not hard scifi IMHO, but very much worth the read).

    by letssee on Thursday January 25, @10:46AM

      by letssee (2537) on Thursday January 25, @10:46AM

      Both, mixed.

      In a way, fantasy and sf are the same genre imho. SF purports to be 'realistic, in the future', but if you replace the 'future science' with 'magic' they are the same genre more or less.

      Good fantasy has rules for the magic, too. Which makes Earthsea good fantasy btw.

      Both genres give a writer the freedom to break free from the constraints of realism and to explore interesting ideas without bothering if they are even possible. I'd lump in 'magic realism' and surrealism in the same category. Though you can always split out the categories further if you want to of course :-)

    by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 25, @11:02AM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) on Thursday January 25, @11:02AM

      Be depressed, then. The two overlap, many times. I don't know why that should be depressing, but it's your life.

