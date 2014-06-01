Stories
Human Brains Became More Rounded over 200,000+ Years

posted by mrpg on Saturday January 27, @08:01AM
from the the-perfect-shape-is-the-circle dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

[...] An analysis of endocranial casts suggests that while Homo sapiens brain size was comparable to that of humans around 300,000 years ago, brain shape evolved gradually until reaching present-day human variation between about 100,000 and 35,000 years ago:

Human brains gradually evolved from a relatively flatter and elongated shape — more like that of Neandertals’ — to a globe shape thanks to a series of genetic tweaks to brain development early in life, the researchers propose January 24 in Science Advances.

A gradual transition to round brains may have stimulated considerable neural reorganization by around 50,000 years ago. That cognitive reworking could have enabled a blossoming of artwork and other forms of symbolic behavior among Stone Age humans, the team suspects. Other researchers have argued, however, that abstract and symbolic thinking flourished even before H. sapiens emerged (SN: 12/27/14, p. 6).

The evolution of modern human brain shape (open, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aao5961) (DX)

Original Submission


(1)

  by lentilla on Saturday January 27, @08:12AM

    by lentilla (1770) on Saturday January 27, @08:12AM

    Except for those in management. They are pointy, not round.

    by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @08:42AM

      by c0lo (156) on Saturday January 27, @08:42AM

      They are pointy, not round.

      That's hair, not brain.
      As in PHB [urbandictionary.com] (hint: not "Bachelor of Philosophy", nor Polyhydroxybutyrate).

      Except for those in management.

      Righto, their's missing completely.
      It's an evolutionary trait, not exhibiting it stops anyone's access into management.

  by looorg on Saturday January 27, @08:38AM

    by looorg (578) on Saturday January 27, @08:38AM

    I'm not quite sure what the paper is about really, from their data it seems that the skull shaped changed allowing for more brain space so the brain slowly changed shape to since it was no longer confined in the same smaller cavity. It doesn't appear that the brain grew and reshaped our skulls.

  by aristarchus on Saturday January 27, @08:53AM

    by aristarchus (2645) on Saturday January 27, @08:53AM

    Some many not be aware that there were some interesting parties in the long history of England, or the United Kingdom, as the German usurpers call it. The Roundheads [wikipedia.org] were supporters of the Parliament during the English Civil War, back, you know, a long time ago. They opposed the Cavaliers or Royalists, who claimed rule by absolute monarchy and the divine right of kings. We call these people "Trump voters" today.

    But, we must be careful to distinguish the Roundheads from the Know-nothings [newrepublic.com], which were more of an American movement supporting ignorance and Donald Trump, in the 1840's, evidently. Their heads were not so much Round as Square, so they were sometimes, apocryphally, referred to as "The Blockhead Party", after Charlie Brown.

    This makes for an interesting bit of historical serendipity, for while the Roundheads opposed Charles the First, the Blockheads embrace Charles the Brown. And, of course, this all has nothing at all to do with Minecraft, or I'm Sexy and I Know it! [youtube.com] "I Work Out!

    by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 27, @10:47AM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) on Saturday January 27, @10:47AM

      How do you explain your own square head? Is that from trying to stick it our between prison bars?

    by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @12:30PM

      by c0lo (156) on Saturday January 27, @12:30PM

      Given how much Cromwell's ideology is around even nowadays, I sometimes feel that's a pity Charles 1 didn't last one more term.
      It was like Hillary won that time, and so today we still have the righteous killjoy pricks bringing their decrepit religion into society's fabric.

  by maxwell demon on Saturday January 27, @10:40AM

    by maxwell demon (1608) on Saturday January 27, @10:40AM

    Bow big were the rounding errors?

    by c0lo on Saturday January 27, @12:22PM

      by c0lo (156) on Saturday January 27, @12:22PM

      Bow hig were the rounding errors?

      There, FTF(hics)(sorry)Y

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @12:24PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @12:24PM

    All kidding aside, I met an older woman who told me that she carefully shaped the skulls of her two children. It seems that shortly after birth, the bony parts of the skull aren't fully knit together and she carefully pressed on their heads so that her kids would have "attractive heads".

    Given recent experiments where learned traits are found to be inherit-able, maybe our ancestors were just hoping to give their kids a better chance in the dating/mating game.

    by khallow on Saturday January 27, @12:42PM

      by khallow (3766) on Saturday January 27, @12:42PM

      Given recent experiments where learned traits are found to be inherit-able

      No doubt after taking a swig of polywater [wikipedia.org]. So how do learned traits find their way into the various things propagated by the egg cell (DNA, cell proteins, etc). There's a simpler explanation, the researchers either didn't properly take child learning into account and the learned trait in the parent was the learned trait in the child. Or they p-hacked until they got the right result.

