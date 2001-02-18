from the can-it-tell-which-personality-is-currently-active? dept.
This psychologist's "gaydar" research makes us uncomfortable. That's the point.
Michal Kosinski used artificial intelligence to detect sexual orientation. Let him explain why.
By Brian Resnick@B_resnickbrian@vox.com Jan 29, 2018, 12:00pm EST
In September, Stanford researcher Michal Kosinski published a preprint of a paper that made an outlandish claim: The profile pictures we upload to social media and dating websites can be used to predict our sexual orientation.
Kosinski, a Polish psychologist who studies human behavior from the footprints we leave online, has a track record of eyebrow-raising results. In 2013, he co-authored a paper that found that people's Facebook "likes" could be used to predict personal characteristics like personality traits (a finding that reportedly inspired the conservative data firm Cambridge Analytica).
For the new paper, Kosinski built a program with his co-author Yilun Wang using a common artificial intelligence program to scan more than 30,000 photos uploaded to an unnamed dating site. The software's job? To figure out a pattern about what could distinguish a gay person's face from a straight person's.
https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2018/1/29/16571684/michal-kosinski-artificial-intelligence-faces
I hate the terms "Must see TV" and "must read" and similar terms. But, this article comes pretty close to "must read" for those who wish to understand where computer are going to take us. Especially read the conversation between Resnick and Kosinski - the research is not really about homosexuality, but about analyzing people in general.
Michal Kosinski
Exactly.
It proves to be uncomfortably accurate at making predictions.
We know that companies are already collecting this data and using such black boxes to predict future behavior. Google, Facebook, and Netflix are doing this.
Basically, most of the modern platforms are just virtually based on recording digital footprints and predicting future behavior.
Psychologists would say, "Oh, yes, that's true, but not personality. This is just pseudoscience." I'm like, wait. You can accept that you can predict 57 things, but if I say, "What about 58?" you say, "This is absolutely theoretically impossible. This is pseudoscience. How can you even say that?"
Science or pseudoscience, we can bet that corporate America and the government are going to be using this.
A smart person with a computer and access to the internet can judge sexual orientation of anyone in the world, or millions of people simultaneously with very little effort, which makes lives of homophobes and oppressive regimes just a tiny bit more easy.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @03:16PM
The AI says you will spend your food stamps when you are shown targeted ads for fried chicken and grape soda.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @03:21PM
It "makes lives of homophobes... just a tiny bit more easy."
Well, all we have to do is profile them, and post. You'll usually find that the loudest haters are just projecting their own "perversions". And the military, well! At least the American one is still the world's best dressed! Oh, but the Nazis, truer fashion mavens you will never find. I can't understand why they lost the war... Well, we did build better looking airplanes..
All your dictators are closet fags, actually they are just beasts. They will fuck anything in their path.. That's part and parcel to their power.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @03:28PM
Adolt Hilter loved him some Jewish anus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @04:03PM
See? For instance, with that "Troll" mod, you can see that the moderator is obviously gay, and is ashamed of it. Homosexuals are just as bigoted against the truth as everybody else. They are trying so hard to blend in. When it fails, they lash out in frustration. Homos can be among the meanest people on the planet. This is why people are repulsed by them. If gays were actually happy, they would get along with the rest of the world just fine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @03:44PM
So, "the only winning move is not to play" ??
While there are some photos of me on the web, I have not given any to FB, Google, etc directly. I suppose there is a chance I'm on someone's FB page and maybe I'm identified and profiled there...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @04:40PM
See you got that wrong. Because if it can be done, it will be done. Just you wait until the world as seen in Black Mirror s3e1 becomes reality and everyone has a mandatory social media presence for the purpose of implementing a reputation scoring system. Such scoring systems are already widely in use today, such as credit rating. You are participating in these because you are pretty much forced to whenever you do business with a bank. It's in the small print and as long as your credit rating never takes a nosedive, or a high-profile data breach occurs, you might not spend a second thinking about your data being perpetually stored and routinely queried. The extrapolation to general use reputation scores as seen in Black mirror seems logical and unavoidable. And for identification purposes, of course you will be mandated to upload a biometrical-grade photo of yourself.
You will play, whether you like it or not.
So either we quickly kill off all the homophobes, or your saying should rather be: The only winning move is not to gay.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @04:00PM
Interestingly, Ted Kaczynski [wikipedia.org] (pronounced the same way), became the Unabomber because he so feared psychotechnlogical developments like this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @04:02PM
I never made an FB account nor ever want one.
It is now seeing a drop in usage. Alarming investors?
I like MDC have my own issues and stay outside looking in.
My family is my refuge. I am mostly happy which is huge for me.
Being into AI I sort of feel like I have joined the dark side due to the shear power of it
My thoughts are still leave these platforms as they are just ways to further manipulate/pacify you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @04:29PM
Sarah Connor is on her way to your house with a sniper rifle. Stay away from the windows.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @04:44PM
Sarah Connor? [fanpop.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @04:49PM
Sarah Connor? [jango-raid.ml]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @04:42PM
This proves that the cause of homosexuality is in nature, not nurture. Facial structure isn't set by choice (unless you see a plastic surgeon), so it must be set by either genes or environment. Thus, attempts to turn gays straight are pointless.
On the other other hand, this may lead opressive regimes to decide that gays are irredeemable and do worse things to them than they otherwise would.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @04:47PM
This only proves that gay people upload different photos than straight people when the purpose is attracting a partner. Colour me surprised.
