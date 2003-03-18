[...] Many researchers believed that the resources necessary for a successful eclipse attack against Ethereum would considerably higher than the Bitcoin attacks. After all, Ethereum's P2P network includes a robust mechanism for cryptographically authenticating messages and by default peers establish 13 outgoing connections, compared with eight for Bitcoin. Now, some of the same researchers who devised the 2015 Bitcoin attack are back to set the record straight. In a paper published Thursday, they wrote:

We demonstrate that the conventional wisdom is false. We present new eclipse attacks showing that, prior to the disclosure of this work in January 2018, Ethereum's peer-to-peer network was significantly less secure than that of Bitcoin. Our eclipse attackers need only control two machines, each with only a single IP address. The attacks are off-path-the attacker controls endhosts only and does not occupy a privileged position between the victim and the rest of the Ethereum network. By contrast, the best known off-path eclipse attacks on Bitcoin require the attacker to control hundreds of host machines, each with a distinct IP address. For most Internet users, it is far from trivial to obtain hundreds (or thousands) of IP addresses. This is why the Bitcoin eclipse attacker envisioned [in the 2015 research] was a full-fledged botnet or Internet Service Provider, while the BGP-hijacker Bitcoin eclipse attacker envisioned [in the 2016 paper] needed access to a BGP-speaking core Internet router. By contrast, our attacks can be run by any kid with a machine and a script.

[...] The paper, titled Low-Resource Eclipse Attacks on Ethereum's Peer-to-Peer Network, described two separate attacks. The simplest one relied on two IP addresses, which each generate large numbers of cryptographic keys that the Ethereum protocol uses to designate peer-to-peer nodes. The attacker then waits for a target to reboot the computer, either in the due course of time, or after the hacker sends various malicious packets that cause a system crash. As the target is rejoining the Ethereum network, the attacker uses the pool of nodes to establish incoming connections before the target can establish any outgoing ones.

The second technique works by creating a large number of attacker-controlled nodes and sending a special packet that effectively poisons the target's database with the fraudulent nodes. When the target reboots, all of the peers it connects to will belong to the attacker. In both cases, once the target is isolated from legitimate nodes, the attacker can present a false version of the blockchain. With no peers challenging that version, the target will assume the manipulated version is the official blockchain.

[...] The researchers, from Boston University and the University of Pittsburgh, warned users to protect themselves against the eclipse threat.

"Given the increasing importance of Ethereum to the global blockchain ecosystem, we think it's imperative that countermeasures preventing them be adopted as soon as possible," they wrote. "Ethereum node operators should immediately upgrade to geth v1.8."