In a Thursday blog post, the CEO of Playsaurus wrote that the company that sent him the letter, GTX Corporation, is a “patent troll.” CEO Thomas Wolfley called GTX’s demands to avoid “costly litigation” over Playsaurus’ use of electronic “Rubies” in its games “meritless.”
In a brief phone interview with Ars on Friday, Wolfley told Ars that receiving the demand letter was disconcerting.
“I kind of feel like it’s as if someone walked into my home with a knife and asked me for $35,000, except it’s legal,” he said. “I’ve been stressed out this whole week.”
[...] In the blog post, Wolfley continued that GTX’s legal efforts were “abusive and unethical,” noting that $35,000 was half the annual salary of an employee. He also wrote:
As I am a major owner of Playsaurus, I see this as a personal attack, and the cost in my own time and well-being has already been significant and draining. It is a shame that the United States legal system can’t provide a quick and easy way for us to punish them for these actions.
(Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Sunday March 04, @12:06PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday March 04, @12:16PM
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Sunday March 04, @12:33PM (1 child)
There is a fine line between legal assertion of a patent and the use of patents as extortionate weapons. The troll-business has long been known for the extortionate application. Even when asserting a patent is legal, there is a limit how you may present such assertion. I think we have seen the line crossed numerous times and are really into the extortion business here.
So, it may be time to apply some heavy handed tactics in reverse direction and actually enforce a case of extortion against the trolls to settle what limits there are.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by anubi on Sunday March 04, @01:18PM
I think what we just read about is the whole idea behind all this "rights" legislation Congress is being urged to pass.
If someone armed with gun goes to someone and demands money, that's a crime. Not only that, the mark may retaliate... it does not take very many resources to wield a lethal weapon.
So, buy off some law, and use that. The mark likely cannot mount resources against you. You win. All nice and legal. Enforced if necessary by men who wield guns and wear a blue uniform, paid for by the public.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Arik on Sunday March 04, @02:07PM
Well, no, you misunderstood. They have a patent on reward tokens *on a computer.*
Totally different, not the same thing at all.
There's only about 5k years of prior art on it that way, not 12-15.
Totally better.
Hope the patent is invalidated and the trolls bankrupted.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @11:52PM
I hope the troll wins. The patent is on paying money to buy tokens to buy stuff from the vendor. I really hate that. Just charge money for the product directly.
I don't think their claim is bogus like Clicker Heroes claims. You could argue the patent should be invalidated, and if you can find virtual currency before 2000 then I'd agree with you (arcade tokens), but that doesn't mean Clicker Heroes isn't doing something the patent covers. Thus as long as the patent is valid they should be paid their due.