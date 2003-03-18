Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Clicker Heroes Maker Compares New Lawsuit From “Patent Troll” To Extortion

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday March 04, @11:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the trolls-я-us dept.
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

In a Thursday blog post, the CEO of Playsaurus wrote that the company that sent him the letter, GTX Corporation, is a “patent troll.” CEO Thomas Wolfley called GTX’s demands to avoid “costly litigation” over Playsaurus’ use of electronic “Rubies” in its games “meritless.”

In a brief phone interview with Ars on Friday, Wolfley told Ars that receiving the demand letter was disconcerting.

“I kind of feel like it’s as if someone walked into my home with a knife and asked me for $35,000, except it’s legal,” he said. “I’ve been stressed out this whole week.”

[...] In the blog post, Wolfley continued that GTX’s legal efforts were “abusive and unethical,” noting that $35,000 was half the annual salary of an employee. He also wrote:

As I am a major owner of Playsaurus, I see this as a personal attack, and the cost in my own time and well-being has already been significant and draining. It is a shame that the United States legal system can’t provide a quick and easy way for us to punish them for these actions.

Original Submission


«  Ethereum Fixes Serious “Eclipse” Flaw | Experimentally Demonstrated A Toffoli Gate In A Semiconductor Three-Qubit System  »
Clicker Heroes Maker Compares New Lawsuit From “Patent Troll” To Extortion | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Sunday March 04, @12:06PM (1 child)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Sunday March 04, @12:06PM (#647591)

    On hacker news

    If you google "US patent 7,177,838", you see that it's somewhat of a holy grail for the patent trolls. It was used to sue Amazon, Apple, Visa, News Corp, Starbucks, and the whole alphabet of multinationals.
    ...
    The patent was filed by Marvin Ling on Jan 26, 2000. Already in May it was reassigned to GTX. A family or an acquaintance? Let's see: the current CEO is Andrew Ling. From the foundation until 2008, however, the president was Marvin Ling, including the year 2000 when the patent was filed and reassigned. Andrew Ling appears to be a lawyer in Arizona; his LinkedIn profile confirms that he is the right person: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrewlingattorney. [linkedin.com] And the website actually exists where it's supposed to be, just not liked by Google: http://www.gtx.com/about/press/aml_president_pr.asp. [gtx.com]

    The patent itself was reassigned to Pay By Click (sounds like an entity materially interested in the patent) in 2002, after which the annual report filing became irregular. In 2005, GTX received a notice with a threat of the license revocation; same happened in 2013 and 2014. It became better after that which coincided with the reassignment of the patent.

    Summary. It looks like it's not a proxy set up by lawyers to sue. It appears to be an old family business which was dormant for a while and now wants to capitalise on an old patent that either someone else or a different structure used to shake down a few giants.

  • (Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Sunday March 04, @12:33PM (1 child)

    by BsAtHome (889) on Sunday March 04, @12:33PM (#647598)

    There is a fine line between legal assertion of a patent and the use of patents as extortionate weapons. The troll-business has long been known for the extortionate application. Even when asserting a patent is legal, there is a limit how you may present such assertion. I think we have seen the line crossed numerous times and are really into the extortion business here.

    So, it may be time to apply some heavy handed tactics in reverse direction and actually enforce a case of extortion against the trolls to settle what limits there are.

    • (Score: 4, Insightful) by anubi on Sunday March 04, @01:18PM

      by anubi (2828) Subscriber Badge on Sunday March 04, @01:18PM (#647607)

      I think what we just read about is the whole idea behind all this "rights" legislation Congress is being urged to pass.

      If someone armed with gun goes to someone and demands money, that's a crime. Not only that, the mark may retaliate... it does not take very many resources to wield a lethal weapon.

      So, buy off some law, and use that. The mark likely cannot mount resources against you. You win. All nice and legal. Enforced if necessary by men who wield guns and wear a blue uniform, paid for by the public.

      --
      "Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by Arik on Sunday March 04, @02:07PM

    by Arik (4543) on Sunday March 04, @02:07PM (#647618)
    These vampires have a patent on reward tokens. Isn't there at least 12-15k years of prior art?

    Well, no, you misunderstood. They have a patent on reward tokens *on a computer.*

    Totally different, not the same thing at all.

    There's only about 5k years of prior art on it that way, not 12-15.

    Totally better.

    Hope the patent is invalidated and the trolls bankrupted.
    --
    "Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @11:52PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 04, @11:52PM (#647788)

    I hope the troll wins. The patent is on paying money to buy tokens to buy stuff from the vendor. I really hate that. Just charge money for the product directly.

    I don't think their claim is bogus like Clicker Heroes claims. You could argue the patent should be invalidated, and if you can find virtual currency before 2000 then I'd agree with you (arcade tokens), but that doesn't mean Clicker Heroes isn't doing something the patent covers. Thus as long as the patent is valid they should be paid their due.

(1)