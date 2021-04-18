from the trial-by-fire dept.
From Ars Technica:
A mobile application built by a third party for the RSA security conference in San Francisco this week was found to have a few security issues of its own—including hard-coded security keys and passwords that allowed a researcher to extract the conference's attendee list. The conference organizers acknowledged the vulnerability on Twitter, but they say that only the first and last names of 114 attendees were exposed.
The vulnerability was discovered (at least publicly) by a security engineer who tweeted discoveries during an examination of the RSA conference mobile app, which was developed by Eventbase Technology. Within four hours of the disclosure, Eventbase had fixed the data leak—an API call that allowed anyone to download data with attendee information.
[...] This is the second time an RSA mobile application has leaked attendee data. In 2014, an application built by another developer, QuickMobile, was found by Gunter Ollmann (who was that time at IOactive) to have a SQLite database containing personal information on registered attendees.
Also at ITWire.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 21, @10:12PM
There is a low barrier to entry to writing software.
The median person is really stupid, and nearly half of people are even dumber than that. What else is programming other than encoding one's thoughts? Well, that's a whole lot of stupid being encoded into machine action.
Seriously, folks. You cannot get dumber than this:
There's nothing else to say about that. Especially today, that's about as dumb as it gets.
If you're a relatively smart person, then you've already concluded that the best thing to do is to remove from your life as much technology as possible.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday April 21, @10:13PM
During the dot-com boom. Can I find a screenshot?
Bing's image search really _is_ better than googles but even so, images.bing.com yields no insight.
On the homepage there was a photo of two young men holding their index finger and thumb in an "L" shape, pressed against their foreheads. Bonita explained that that gesture was meant to convey the message that the two guys were "losers".
They actually hacked RSA's nameservers. Perhaps the RSA webmaster did a good job of locking down their website.
I understand that each of the root nameservers runs a different operating system with a variety of instruction set architectures. If one is going to take down the entire internet one would need need to zero-day the nameservers in a whole bunch of different ways.
"You, Michael David Crawford, you are helping to destroy America."
-- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Saturday April 21, @10:23PM
Some years ago I wanted to attend a "security" vendor's event (not these guys, not casting shade) and the web site "required" me to download a Windows-only .exe to register.
Tried to alert their customer service people that this is Not How You Do It.
Might as well have been baying at the moon. They could not understand the problem. They could not grasp the possibility that there could be a problem. Not with their site. They're experts, you know.
And of course all security professionals use Windows. Because, um... there is no because. Just... um... everyone uses Windows, end of brain.
There are people who don't get security, can't get security no matter how much you help them, will never get security.
They usually have the most self confidence in their stuff.
Bill Gates made sloppy design, endless bugs, and customer abuse the new normal. Now most every company follows his lead.