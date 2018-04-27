from the 79-octillion-colors dept.
After 6 long years, GIMP has finally released version 2.10 using the Generic Graphics Library (GEGL) for high bit depth processing. This release comes with a brand new interface, better integrated color management, a new unified transform tool for scaling, rotating, and correcting perspective, and many other improvements and tools.
takyon: More detailed release notes and NEWS file.
High bit depth support allows processing images with up to 32-bit per color channel precision and open/export PSD, TIFF, PNG, EXR, and RGBE files in their native fidelity. Additionally, FITS images can be opened with up to 64-bit per channel precision.
Multi-threading allows making use of multiple cores for processing. Not all features in GIMP make use of that, it's something we intend to work on further. A point of interest is that multi-threading happens through GEGL processing, but also in core GIMP itself, for instance to separate painting from display code.
GPU-side processing is still optional, but available for systems with stable OpenCL drivers.
[...] Some of the new GEGL-based filters are specifically targeted at photographers: Exposure, Shadows-Highlights, High-pass, Wavelet Decompose, Panorama Projection and others will be an important addition to your toolbox.
The WebP lossy image format, which is now supported by GIMP, was updated by Google to v1.0.0 on April 2.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 27, @08:31PM (1 child)
Just Too Late (as opposed to Just In Time) for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. I find the distros are horribly atrocious in even trying to keep up with even the major software like GiMP or LibreOffice. Oh yes, just add the ppa to your Ubuntu or Mint, but the average user should not have to fiddle under the hood. I will be closely watching my Manjaro install to measure the lag time.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Friday April 27, @08:40PM
A brief look shows it needs at least some polishing. For example, the toolbars rapidly get narrow as you do operations you wouldn't expect to resize them — and this is just a trivial interface issue. I guess there's plenty more that will become obvious only with more testing.
You don't put major releases of big software packages like Gimp into a LTS at the last minute for a reason.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.