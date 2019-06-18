Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Apple App Store Antitrust Case

posted by janrinok on Tuesday June 19, @12:29PM   Printer-friendly
from the monopoly-used-to-be-a-game dept.
Digital Liberty

takyon writes:

U.S. top court mulls Apple's App Store commissions in antitrust case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up Apple Inc's bid to escape a lawsuit accusing it of breaking federal antitrust laws by monopolizing the market for iPhone software applications and causing consumers to pay more than they should.

The justices said they would hear Apple's appeal of a lower court's ruling that revived the proposed class-action lawsuit by iPhone buyers over commissions that the Cupertino, California-based technology company receives through its App Store.

The case could expand the threat of antitrust damages against companies in the rapidly growing field of electronic commerce, which generates hundreds of billions of dollars annually in U.S. retail sales.

President Donald Trump's administration backed Apple and urged the justices to take the case.

Also at The Hill and The Register.

Original Submission


«  iOS 12 to Automatically Share Exact Location With Emergency Responders
U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Apple App Store Antitrust Case | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.