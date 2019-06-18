from the suffer-the-little-children dept.
Researchers report in areas with greater numbers of Christian fundamentalists, infant mortality rates are higher than in areas with more mainstream Christians. The study reveals external factors such as lack of social support, birth defects, poverty and lack of insurance, in addition to religious conviction, are the main reasons for the increased mortality rates.
The odds of an infant dying before their first birthday are higher in counties with greater proportions of conservative Protestants, especially fundamentalists, than in counties with more mainline Protestants and Catholics, according to a new Portland State University study The study, published online in May in the Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion, supports the idea that the more insular, anti-institutional culture of fundamentalists can lead to poorer health outcomes.
Ginny Garcia-Alexander, a sociology professor in PSU's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the study's lead author, examined the influence of religion on postneonatal infant mortality rates, or the number of deaths from four weeks through the first year, using data from 1990 through 2010. Garcia-Alexander said a leading cause of infant death in the first 28 days is birth defects, which can be heavily influenced by advances in medical knowledge and technology. By contrast, deaths in the next 11 months of life are more often linked to external factors such as poverty, lack of insurance, social support networks and religion.
Garcia-Alexander said the findings mirror trends seen in adult mortality rates, where areas with more mainline Protestants and Catholics had better health outcomes than areas with more conservative Protestants.
The study's findings build on previous research that says that Catholicism and mainline Protestantism are civically minded, externally oriented faiths that emphasize community-level care. For example, church-affiliated hospitals and social-service providers such as Catholic Charities can bolster the health infrastructure of local communities.
Source: https://neurosciencenews.com/infant-mortality-fundamentalism-9165/
Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 19, @03:40PM
http://epistle.us/inspiration/godwillsaveme.html [epistle.us]
God Will Save Me
A terrible storm came into a town and local officials sent out an emergency warning that the riverbanks would soon overflow and flood the nearby homes. They ordered everyone in the town to evacuate immediately.
A faithful Christian man heard the warning and decided to stay, saying to himself, “I will trust God and if I am in danger, then God will send a divine miracle to save me.”
The neighbors came by his house and said to him, “We’re leaving and there is room for you in our car, please come with us!” But the man declined. “I have faith that God will save me.”
As the man stood on his porch watching the water rise up the steps, a man in a canoe paddled by and called to him, “Hurry and come into my canoe, the waters are rising quickly!” But the man again said, “No thanks, God will save me.”
The floodwaters rose higher pouring water into his living room and the man had to retreat to the second floor. A police motorboat came by and saw him at the window. “We will come up and rescue you!” they shouted. But the man refused, waving them off saying, “Use your time to save someone else! I have faith that God will save me!”
The flood waters rose higher and higher and the man had to climb up to his rooftop.
A helicopter spotted him and dropped a rope ladder. A rescue officer came down the ladder and pleaded with the man, "Grab my hand and I will pull you up!" But the man STILL refused, folding his arms tightly to his body. “No thank you! God will save me!”
Shortly after, the house broke up and the floodwaters swept the man away and he drowned.
When in Heaven, the man stood before God and asked, “I put all of my faith in You. Why didn’t You come and save me?”
And God said, “Son, I sent you a warning. I sent you a car. I sent you a canoe. I sent you a motorboat. I sent you a helicopter. What more were you looking for?”
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @03:53PM
It was a glorious day for religitard rights.
Gaaark on Tuesday June 19, @03:56PM
Yup.... (in other words, use your head not the Good Book)
RS3 on Tuesday June 19, @04:06PM
How about some of both?
Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday June 19, @04:18PM
Having read the thing extensively, including some of the New Testament in Koine, I have to say I wasn't particularly impressed. Buddhism has better ethics, Jesus comes off as a complete lunatic with the same kind of cultish assholery as the Heaven's Gate crowd, and all those promises about the end of the world happening while some people almost 2,000 years ago were still alive, uh, kinda didn't happen. 0 for 3.
BsAtHome on Tuesday June 19, @04:19PM
Yes, I always use my copy of the Hitchhikers guide to the galaxy, then use my head to ignore most of the bad advice and pray Marvin will recover from his depression and save me in the nick of time.
Gaaark on Tuesday June 19, @04:26PM
I guess i look at it as:
I grew up Presbyterian (sort of.... went to a Presbyterian church, anyways).
What i gleaned from all that was "be a good person... treat others how you'd want to be treated".
I don't steal, cheat on my wife, etc etc because that is who i want to be (not because i have the fear of God in me).
I want others (esp. wife, kids, family) to see me in a certain way and want my co-workers to trust/rely on me because ..... me. That is who i am and want to be.
So, i've rejected God and the bible as fact and real, but do not deny the value of it's teachings AS A GUIDE.
I've heard tooooo many people who talk the talk and are VERY RELIGIOUS who don't walk the walk (not even looking at all the priests molesting children and their higher ups covering it up.... talking the talk there BIG TIME).
I walk the walk because that's who i am and who i want to be.
Sooo....long story short: yes, use the bible as a guide, but not as a way for others to brain wash you to strap bombs to yourself. That's just using religion as power.
So yeah, i say basically if you want to talk to god, talk to god but don't let someone else tell you how to talk to god and how to interpret the bible.
So, believe if you want; read the bible if you want; but THINK about it yourself, talk to god YOURSELF and live your life how YOU want to... don't let ANYONE else 'interpret' things for you.
Too much organized religion is just a scam, a money grab and/or a power grab.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @04:27PM
Speaking of the Good Book, this particular Bible verse seems particularly relevant to these fools:
If God lets you live in a time and place where medical science is so advanced, is it not equivalent to casting yourself down from a pinnacle of the temple to refuse these blessings of advanced medical science when you are seriously ill? And worse yet it if it is their own children whom they are shunning medical science in their misguided faith: they are essentially pushing them from the metaphorical pinnacle, testing the Lord to catch them even as they fall to their deaths. Their hypocrisy is sickening.
Here’s an article from the indefatigable Orac [respectfulinsolence.com] about a related trend.
Gaaark on Tuesday June 19, @03:55PM
.....People With Religious Affiliations Live Longer https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=18/06/19/026219 [soylentnews.org]
Huh....who's right?
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @04:18PM
Easily solved: The infants are not yet religious. So when they die, they actually reinforce that statistics. ;-)
Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 19, @04:19PM
Maybe - both? It's possible that the live longer article is right, AND this article is right. Maybe we need to discriminate between the various religions to get at the truth.
Adamsjas on Tuesday June 19, @04:35PM
Look at the time line for this submission. It was clearly rushed through the acceptance process simply to counter the prior article that you referenced.
choose another one on Tuesday June 19, @04:07PM
Non-fundie: Oh no, health checks show my unborn child is going to be stillborn, fatally deformed or severely disabled, maybe I should have a termination. Guess what doesn't show on the death statistics?
Fundie: Health checks? Pah, baby's gonna come anyway and God will decide if it lives or dies. Guess what does show up on mortality statistics?
Now, what would be really interesting is to add the abortion stats from the relevant areas into these numbers and look again. I bet there is some balancing off, particularly with the deaths before 28 days.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @04:14PM
You're a moron.
Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 19, @04:16PM
No, you're projecting. Read the post again, give it some thought, and try again with less partisan trolling.
nitehawk214 on Tuesday June 19, @04:18PM
The previous article was data collected from obituaries instead of mortality data, and published by psychologists not epidemiologists.
This article was published by sociologists in the "Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion" which sounds like almost pure bullshit.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 19, @04:24PM
Why do you think religion cannot be scientifically studied? It is a phenomenon occurring in the real world, therefore it can be studied.
Note that studying religion is not the same as theology. A religion scientists may say: "This is the percentage of self-declared Christians who attend church on Sundays." A theologian would instead explain why it is God's will that you attend.