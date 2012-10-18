from the tipped-20% dept.
James Murdoch could become the next head of Tesla's board of directors. He is "the favourite" to replace Elon Musk, who currently serves as both board chairman and chief executive, the Financial Times has reported. However, Mr Musk said on Twitter that the FT report was "incorrect" without providing any further detail.
Mr Musk agreed to give up the chairmanship last month to resolve claims of fraud brought by US financial regulators. The settlement requires Tesla to install an independent chairman, among other penalties. It is intended to create more oversight of Mr Musk, who provoked the charges when he claimed on Twitter that he had secured funding and might take the firm private.
The terms of the settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission are awaiting court approval. A federal judge is due to review the settlement on Thursday. The FT report cited two anonymous sources, but added that other names remain under consideration.
[...] Mr Murdoch is currently chief executive of the US media giant 21st Century Fox, but he will step down after the firm completes the sale of much of its business to Walt Disney. He resigned from the board of Sky this week, following Comcast's successful bid for the European satellite broadcaster.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @02:46PM (1 child)
Musk responded, via Twitter late last night.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 12, @03:02PM
The bot responded by crashing a Falcon 9 upper stage into the Gigafactory.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 12, @03:05PM
James Murdoch. Figurehead of Fox. Murdoch - - - Fox. This is Rupert's little boy? Great. Hand fed by a man without ethics or morals to grow up and take over the empire. He'll do Tesla a lot of good, I'm sure - for some values of "good".
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @03:20PM (1 child)
Who would you put on the short list to take over Musk's job at Tesla?
How about Bob Lutz, he's been a huge critic of how Tesla operates, maybe give him a chance to try and fix all the production and other business problems.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/09/18/tesla-is-headed-for-the-graveyard-predicts-former-gm-exec-bob-lutz.html
Of course, Lutz is well retired and may not want to step back into a hellish job like this one. I met him at a small event once, he certainly has a "presence" that we expect in leaders, and his experience includes BMW as well as USA car companies.
Or someone from Silicon Valley, since these cars are getting close to being rolling computers (with all the security problems and additional safety problems)?
Or??
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @03:33PM
Replying to my own AC comment, probably don't want Johan de Nysschen although he is available. He's the ex-Audi guy who was hired to run Cadillac...and decided to move the Cadillac headquarters to NY City a few years ago. It turned out to be a disaster and it was recently announced that Cadillac is moving back to Warren MI (northern Detroit suburbs).
Here's a real possibility, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Fields_(businessman) Mark Fields did a good job at Ford until the Ford Family (who still have major stock holdings) decided that he wasn't doing enough "high tech". At Tesla, arguably they have plenty of high tech already in house, and need someone that knows about getting cars made and delivered. According to Wiki, he's moved to a "private equity firm" in the last year, so he also tics the vulture capitalist box,
He must be good at talking to rich owners, since he survived with the Ford Family for so long...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 12, @03:35PM
With the next firmware update, the car can only make turns to the right.