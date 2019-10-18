from the I'd-steal-a-car-and-a-DVD dept.
The Australian Communications Minister is proposing "game changing" laws crack down on Piracy by forcing search engines such as Google to filter content results thereby removing the path people have to finding illegal content online.
[...] Under the proposed laws to be introduced to Parliament today, authorities will also be able to force search engines like Google to stop "unashamedly facilitating crime" by promoting pirate sites that allow internet users to illegally download music or films.
Graham Burke, chief executive of Australian film company Village Roadshow, last night hailed the new laws as game-changing for the industry while slamming Google for acting "as evil as Big Tobacco" in its online behaviour.
"We stand ready to be co-operative with Google. We see good Google and bad Google. But bad Google is as evil as Big Tobacco was 30 years ago. They know what they're doing. They know they're facilitating and enabling crime and it's time for them to clean their act up," he told News Corp.
He accused Google of "unashamedly facilitating crime" by taking people to criminal pirate websites.
Does the Australian government really need to give weapons to special interest groups to enforce civil laws the majority of people do not support?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 19, @12:57PM
So is Google expected to crack down on Youtube - the biggest source of copyright "bypassing"*?
Possibly, for certain values of "crack", but I doubt it. It would appear that the Aussie government
is only there to give the impression that Trump is not completely insane.
* Them don't rate as pirates, seein as them baint a-seafarin' persons. Haaar.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday October 19, @01:09PM (1 child)
I note that while the content owner was careful to say "crime" instead of "theft", one of the rabid dogs he bought, this Minister Fifield, said: "Online piracy is theft."
The content owner did compare Google to Big Tobacco. I don't believe Google has ever conducted research into making their search engine more addictive, or that searching is in any way unhealthy, certainly not anywhere close to the degree that smoking is unhealthy. What histrionics. That's nearly as bad as Valenti's infamous comparison of the VCR to the Boston strangler.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 19, @01:20PM
Not trolling, simply stating a fact. As someone who "creates" I certainly don't want people taking my work without paying for it. My time has value - at least as much as anyone else's time - and being compensated for my work is not unreasonable.
Do you think it's OK for someone to take "something of value"* without paying for it? Would you accept "you're not getting paid for today because the customer wanted our product/service but didn't want to pay for it, so I can't pay you."?
* They value it enough to want it, and find it useful, so it does have value at least to them whether you think it has value or not.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 19, @01:21PM
Rationale:
1. If people can't find copyright infringing content from Google, then they will have no other possible way to find it.
2. If they can't find it, they can't download it. Nor share what they have with others.
3. No more copyright infringement, evar!
4. Profit
I can't see any flaw in that reasoning. Except maybe number 1.
