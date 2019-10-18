Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Australian Government Cracks Down on Online Piracy

posted by mrpg on Friday October 19, @12:49PM   Printer-friendly
from the I'd-steal-a-car-and-a-DVD dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The Australian Communications Minister is proposing "game changing" laws crack down on Piracy by forcing search engines such as Google to filter content results thereby removing the path people have to finding illegal content online.

[...] Under the proposed laws to be introduced to Parliament today, authorities will also be able to force search engines like Google to stop "unashamedly facilitating crime" by promoting pirate sites that allow internet users to illegally download music or films.

Graham Burke, chief executive of Australian film company Village Roadshow, last night hailed the new laws as game-changing for the industry while slamming Google for acting "as evil as Big Tobacco" in its online behaviour.

"We stand ready to be co-operative with Google. We see good Google and bad Google. But bad Google is as evil as Big Tobacco was 30 years ago. They know what they're doing. They know they're facilitating and enabling crime and it's time for them to clean their act up," he told News Corp.

He accused Google of "unashamedly facilitating crime" by taking people to criminal pirate websites.

Does the Australian government really need to give weapons to special interest groups to enforce civil laws the majority of people do not support?

Original Submission


«  Facebook's Election 'War Room' Takes Aim at Fake Information
Australian Government Cracks Down on Online Piracy | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 19, @12:57PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 19, @12:57PM (#750887)

    So is Google expected to crack down on Youtube - the biggest source of copyright "bypassing"*?

    Possibly, for certain values of "crack", but I doubt it. It would appear that the Aussie government
    is only there to give the impression that Trump is not completely insane.

    * Them don't rate as pirates, seein as them baint a-seafarin' persons. Haaar.

  • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday October 19, @01:09PM (1 child)

    by bzipitidoo (4388) on Friday October 19, @01:09PM (#750890) Journal

    I note that while the content owner was careful to say "crime" instead of "theft", one of the rabid dogs he bought, this Minister Fifield, said: "Online piracy is theft."

    The content owner did compare Google to Big Tobacco. I don't believe Google has ever conducted research into making their search engine more addictive, or that searching is in any way unhealthy, certainly not anywhere close to the degree that smoking is unhealthy. What histrionics. That's nearly as bad as Valenti's infamous comparison of the VCR to the Boston strangler.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 19, @01:20PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 19, @01:20PM (#750891)

      Not trolling, simply stating a fact. As someone who "creates" I certainly don't want people taking my work without paying for it. My time has value - at least as much as anyone else's time - and being compensated for my work is not unreasonable.

      Do you think it's OK for someone to take "something of value"* without paying for it? Would you accept "you're not getting paid for today because the customer wanted our product/service but didn't want to pay for it, so I can't pay you."?

      * They value it enough to want it, and find it useful, so it does have value at least to them whether you think it has value or not.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 19, @01:21PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 19, @01:21PM (#750892)

    Rationale:
    1. If people can't find copyright infringing content from Google, then they will have no other possible way to find it.
    2. If they can't find it, they can't download it. Nor share what they have with others.
    3. No more copyright infringement, evar!
    4. Profit

    I can't see any flaw in that reasoning. Except maybe number 1.

    --
    ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(1)