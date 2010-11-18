18/11/10/044227 story
from the TANSTAAFL dept.
BBC:
A Chinese headmaster has been fired after a secret stack of crypto-currency mining machines was found connected to his school's electricity supply.
Teachers at the school in Hunan became suspicious of a whirring noise that continued day and night, local media report.
This led to the discovery of the machines, which were mining the crypto-currency Ethereum.
They racked up an electricity bill of 14,700 yuan (£1,600).
