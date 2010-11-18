Stories
Chinese Headmaster Fired over Secret Mining of Cryptocoins at School

posted by martyb on Saturday November 10, @06:44AM   Printer-friendly
from the TANSTAAFL dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

BBC:

A Chinese headmaster has been fired after a secret stack of crypto-currency mining machines was found connected to his school's electricity supply.

Teachers at the school in Hunan became suspicious of a whirring noise that continued day and night, local media report.

This led to the discovery of the machines, which were mining the crypto-currency Ethereum.

They racked up an electricity bill of 14,700 yuan (£1,600).

