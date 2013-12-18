Stories
Apple Announces Plan to Build $1 Billion Campus in Texas

Apple announces plan to build $1 billion campus in Texas

Apple will build a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas, and establish smaller new locations in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California, the company said Thursday. The tech giant based in Cupertino, California, says the new campus in Austin will start with 5,000 employees working in engineering, research and development, operations, finance, sales and customer support. It will be less than a mile from existing Apple facilities.

The other new locations will have more than 1,000 employees each.

Austin already is home to more than 6,000 Apple employees, representing the largest population of the company's workers outside of Apple's Cupertino headquarters, where most of its roughly 37,000 California employees work.

[...] The company also said it plans to expand in Pittsburgh, New York and Colorado over the next three years.

Apple press release. Also at CNET.

