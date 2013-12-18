from the giving-the-duck-a-bone dept.
Duck.com now points to DuckDuckGo, not Google
Non-tracking search engine, DuckDuckGo, is now a little easier to find online after the company acquired the premium generic domain name duck.com — thereby shaving a few letters off its usual URL. This means browsing to duck.com now automatically redirects to DuckDuckGo.com.
The twist in this tale is that duck.com's prior owner was Google. And DDG had accused the search giant of anti-competitive behavior — by pointing duck.com to its own search engine, Google.com, and thus "consistently" confusing DDG users (duck.co having long pointed to the DDG community page.)...
[...] [Calls] for antitrust scrutiny of tech giants have been rising in the US. And Google's dominant position in Internet search and smartphone platforms, along with its pincer grip (along with Facebook) on the online ad market, position it for some special attention on that front. So the company quietly passing off duck.com now — after using it to redirect to Google.com for close to a decade — to a pro-privacy search rival smacks of concern over competition optics, at the very least.
Also at Gizmodo.
Previously: Google Throws DuckDuckGo a Bone, Adds Redirect on duck.com Landing Page
Google owns Duck.com, but it'll give rival DuckDuckGo a shoutout anyhow
Google owns Duck.com, which has been driving rival search engine DuckDuckGo up the wall for over six years. Because when you type "duck.com" into a web browser, you get Google.com. Doesn't make a lot of sense, yes?
But after a new round of complaints this Friday, Google has relented. Google comms VP Rob Shilkin just
quackedtweeted that a new landing page will give people an opportunity to click from Duck.com straight through to DuckDuckGo. Or to the Wikipedia page for ducks, because that's only fair.
From on2.com:
Please note that On2 was previously called the Duck Corporation. So if you typed Duck.com, you are redirected to On2.com:
Related: DuckDuckGo Is Google's Tiniest Fiercest Competitor
by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 14, @03:33AM
We're gonna need hamfisted regulation to make it work. We have to make the network ad hoc and P2P, and on a dumb pipe.
by takyon on Friday December 14, @03:43AM
I modded you up.
If you're using your connection correctly, your ISP shouldn't have a clue what you're doing.
We need decentralized social media (which could broadly include forums) and information sharing. Plenty of options exist, but they could be better.
Even if speeds on the decentralized web platforms are in the toilet, that shouldn't matter if broadband connection speeds are increasing [soylentnews.org], bulk bandwidth is getting cheaper, new codecs are lowering the bandwidth needed for a given quality of video and VOIP, or if you are primarily using it to share text content anyway.
With bookmarks and other means to share and store addresses, you don't need to even look at domain names.
by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 14, @03:57AM
It's called USENET.
Well, I was social there.
Fine, just watch me post about this on my MySpace page!
by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 14, @03:46AM
No good deed goes unpunished.
Yes, there were probably cynical reasons that the
don't be evilcompany did this, but they finally did. If we want big corps and the rich dick head CEO types to do decent things, we need to reward them when they do things we like. Or, at least, not deride them for doing the right thing, even if for the wrong reasons.
Good google pat,pat, pat.
by takyon on Friday December 14, @03:50AM
Cynical for sure, but as the article notes, Google has antitrust issues in the EU (the fines that Google pays have their own line item in the GOOG financial results), and their CEO appeared before Congress this week.
