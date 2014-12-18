18/12/14/0653251 story
from the generating-style dept.
Some folks at NVIDIA have developed a "style-based generator architecture for generative adversarial networks", borrowing from "style transfer literature". It has been demonstrated to generate remarkably realistic (and fictitious) human faces. As impressive as it is, it's not obvious the extent to which the demonstration of this architecture is like a little old lady who only drove it to church on Sundays. Regardless, it looks like the AI overlords can now have alleged supermodel girlfriends in Canada too:
The video demonstration is at https://www.youtube.com/
Their explanation/description is at https://arxiv.org/pdf/1812.04948.pdf
(1)
