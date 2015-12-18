from the artificial-crater dept.
Mars InSight Lander Seen in First Images from Space
On Nov. 26, NASA's InSight mission knew the spacecraft touched down within an 81-mile-long (130-kilometer-long) landing ellipse on Mars. Now, the team has pinpointed InSight's exact location using images from HiRISE, a powerful camera onboard another NASA spacecraft, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).
The InSight lander, its heat shield and parachute were spotted by HiRISE (which stands for High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) in one set of images last week on Dec. 6, and again on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The lander, heat shield and parachute are within 1,000 feet (several hundred meters) of one another on Elysium Planitia, the flat lava plain selected as InSight's landing location.
(Score: 2) by qzm on Sunday December 16, @01:38AM (1 child)
Fake news!
As all right thinking people know, the world is flat, airliners have video screens not Windows, all space images are faked in a studio, and steam rockets are the only way to see the truth!
Boat masts actually get shorter as they sail away over the ocean, and the sky is, well, a lie also! Especially at night. Don't even talk to me about night.
After all.. Is always the simplest explanation right?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 16, @01:49AM
Funny you should mention "fake news". I replaced this story [soylentnews.org] with the InSight one.
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Sunday December 16, @01:49AM
I guess no one's going to fine them for littering.
