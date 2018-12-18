from the pillage-and-burn dept.
How a country suddenly went 'crazy rich'
Indonesia, the nation with the world's largest Muslim population, is home to a rapidly growing middle class. As Rebecca Henschke reports from Jakarta, this has given rise to a striking phenomenon - the so-called "Crazy Rich" Indonesians.
[...] The hashtag #crazyrichsurabayans started trending on social media after a local teacher at an elite school shared anecdotes about the family of one of her students - tales of them travelling to get their vaccinations done in Japan and of holidays in Europe. She is now writing a book about it and there is talk of a movie.
Recently, the luxurious lavish wedding of a couple from Surabaya was dubbed the ultimate Crazy Rich Surabayans event by local media. Hundreds of guests from Indonesia and abroad attended, it was reported, and all were said to have been entered into a prize draw for a Jaguar sports car. The groom, it's understood, had proposed with the assistance of a flash mob in front of hundreds of total strangers at the Venetian Macao resort. Many members of Indonesia's growing upper-middle class, concentrated solely in the west of the country, have money their parents would never have dreamed of - and most think it's normal, and perhaps even essential, to show it off.
Following a massive reduction in the country's poverty rate in the last two decades, one in every five Indonesians now belongs to the middle class. They're riding a commodities boom - the burning and churning-up of this vast archipelago's rich natural resources, including logging, palm oil, coal, gold and copper. This, combined with aggressive domestic spending, low taxes and little enforcement of labour laws, means that those who know how to play the system are raking it in.
Indonesia is the world's 4th most populous country with over 261 million people as of 2016.
Palm Oil was Supposed to Help Save the Planet. Instead it Unleashed a Catastrophe
The fields outside Kotawaringin village in Central Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo, looked as if they had just been cleared by armies. None of the old growth remained — only charred stumps poking up from murky, dark pools of water. In places, smoke still curled from land that days ago had been covered with lush jungle. Villagers had burned it all down, clearing the way for a lucrative crop whose cultivation now dominates the entire island: the oil-palm tree.
The dirt road was ruler straight, but deep holes and errant boulders tossed our tiny Toyota back and forth. Trucks coughed out black smoke, their beds brimming over with seven-ton loads of palm fruit rocking back and forth on tires as tall as people. Clear-cut expanses soon gave way to a uniform crop of oil-palm groves: orderly trees, a sign that we had crossed into an industrial palm plantation. Oil-palm trees look like the coconut-palm trees you see on postcards from Florida — they grow to more than 60 feet tall and flourish on the peaty wetland soil common in lowland tropics. But they are significantly more valuable. Every two weeks or so, each tree produces a 50-pound bunch of walnut-size fruit, bursting with a red, viscous oil that is more versatile than almost any other plant-based oil of its kind. Indonesia is rich in timber and coal, but palm oil is its biggest export. Around the world, the oil from its meat and seeds has long been an indispensable ingredient in everything from soap to ice cream. But it has now become a key ingredient of something else: biodiesel, fuel for diesel engines that has been wholly or partly made from vegetable oil.
Finally we emerged, and as we crested a hill, the plantations fell into an endless repetition of tidy bunches stretching for miles, looking almost like the rag of a Berber carpet. Occasionally, a shard of an old ironwood tree shot into the air, a remnant of the primordial canopy of dense rain forest that dominated the land until very recently.
(Score: 2) by corey on Wednesday December 19, @01:36AM (1 child)
Every time I see an article about Indonesia, it starts with "Indonesia, the nation with the world's largest Muslim population". I'm not sure why this needs pointed out. Should they not be rich? Is the author trying to direct the thoughts of the reader to some built in conclusion about the country? What's religion got to do with it? Why not, Indonesia, the world's biggest archipelago dotted with rich rainforest and volcanoes?
There's a lot wrong with this article. I've been to Jakarta a few times. It's a lot like any other big Asian City. Yeah, there's indications of the rich people here and there but everywhere else you have poor people living in squalor. I had a guy with a monkey in the middle of an intersection try to make the monkey dance or something to get me to give him a few coins. Then during Ramadan there were beggars everywhere and the taxi driver said don't give anything because they prey on the fact that it'sa time to share with others and give to those in need. And that there are cops everywhere to catch you because donating to beggars is apparently illegal.
The article is a bit of an exaggeration, the country is not rich. Go to India and you'll see polarised rich and poor even worse.
The article should focus on the fact that Indonesia harbours most of the world's orangutans and they are destroying the habitat to plant lucrative palm. Not to mention Javan Rhino and Sumatran tigers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @02:19AM
Are these crazy rich Indonesians all Chinese, the Jews of Asia?