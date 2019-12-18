from the not-sticking-the-landing-this-time dept.
Air Force requirements will keep SpaceX from landing Falcon 9 booster after GPS launch – Spaceflight Now
The demands of launching the first in an upgraded line of U.S. Air Force GPS navigation satellites, including a late load of extra fuel for the spacecraft and a military policy of reserving fuel to eliminate space junk, will keep SpaceX from recovering the first stage of its Falcon 9 rocket following liftoff Tuesday from Cape Canaveral, according to mission managers.
[...] The rocket's first stage will fly without the four landing legs and aerodynamic grid fins used to bring the booster back to Earth intact, according to Lee Rosen, SpaceX's vice president of customer operations and integration. The mission will be the first by SpaceX to dispose of a Falcon 9's first stage since June, and the first time one of the company's new Block 5 boosters has ever been intentionally discarded.
[...] Instead of heading due east from Cape Canaveral, as the Falcon 9 rocket does with most of its commercial communications satellite payloads, the SpaceX launcher will fly to the northeast over the Atlantic Ocean, following a trajectory roughly parallel to the U.S. East Coast. Launching toward the northeast reduces the extra boost in speed a rocket naturally receives from Earth's eastward rotation, meaning it needs to burn more propellant accelerate the GPS satellite into the proper orbit.
Air Force and SpaceX officials cited those factors, along with the weight of the first GPS 3-series satellite — designated GPS 3 SV01 — and "uncertainty" in the Falcon 9's performance to such an orbit, as reasons for deciding to forego a landing of the Falcon 9 booster on Tuesday's mission.
The Air Force also has to comply with a government policy instituted in recent years to avoid leaving spent rocket stages in orbit, and the Falcon 9's upper stage will reignite after releasing the GPS 3 SV01 satellite to target a controlled destructive re-entry back into Earth's atmosphere a few hours later. Mission designers had to set aside some of the rocket's fuel for the de-orbit burn to satisfy the Air Force requirement, which is aimed at preventing space junk.
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Wednesday December 19, @03:37PM (3 children)
If the satellite and required orbit are at the edge of Falcon 9 capabilities, such that landing legs and grid fins need to be stripped off to lighten the rocket, it seems like a job tailor-made for a Falcon Heavy, recovering all three boosters. It'd be well within the Heavy's capabilities, and recovering the three boosters probably means that it would be cheaper as well.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Wednesday December 19, @03:41PM
Its possible that later GPS missions will use Falcon Heavy, maybe even double-stack them if they can fit in the payload fairing. But since it hasn't carried a commercial payload yet, the Air Force probably doesn't want the extra risk.
Throwing away a Falcon 9 is probably still cheaper than Delta IV or Atlas V.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 19, @03:55PM
The Air Force is one of the initial customers for the Falcon Heavy.
What we're seeing here is just teething issues.
Is Falcon Heavy with 3 booster landings cheaper than Falcon 9 expendable? I'd like to compare the numbers if possible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @04:13PM
Recovering the first stages is cool. However it remains to be seen whether recovering boosters is actually cheaper in the long run. Regardless of the economics of recovering one falcon 9, it seems exceedingly unlikely that launching 3 rockets with the intent of recovering them would be cheaper than launching one with the intent of not recovering it.
Remember that booster recovery means you need more mass (landing struts and whatnot), and also more fuel, which also means more mass, and the rocket equation gets you every time.