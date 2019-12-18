from the infectious-tale dept.
New strains of hepatitis C found in Africa: Study could inform hepatitis C treatment and vaccine development worldwide
Published in the Journal Hepatology, the discovery of the new strains could inform hepatitis C treatment and vaccine development worldwide, and assist the World Health Organisation's aim of eliminating hepatitis C globally.
[...] Dr George S. Mgomella, joint first author on the paper from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and University of Cambridge, said: "In the largest study of hepatitis C in the general population in sub-Saharan Africa to date, we found a diverse range of hepatitis C virus strains circulating, and also discovered new strains that had never been seen before. Further research is needed as some antiviral drugs are effective against specific strains of hepatitis C virus and may not work as well in these populations."
Dr Emma Thomson, a senior author on the paper from Glasgow University, said: "It is important that there is a concerted effort to characterise hepatitis C strains in sub-Saharan Africa at a population level in order to assist countries to select optimal treatments for national procurement. It will also be important to inform vaccine design which would catalyse the elimination of hepatitis C by 2030."
The researchers discovered that current screening methods using antibody detection were inaccurate in Uganda and that detection of the virus itself would likely be a superior method for diagnosing the infection in high-risk populations. The researchers found that many of the strains present carry mutations in genes known to be associated with resistance to some commonly used antiviral drugs, proving that careful approaches are needed to diagnose and treat HCV effectively in Africa.
Dr Manj Sandhu, a senior author on the paper from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and University of Cambridge, said: "Our study highlights the need for more investment on people in Africa and developing parts of the world. We show there are clear differences in HCV across the world, underlining the need for understanding HCV globally. Our work will help inform public health policy and reveals that further studies and clinical trials in sub-Saharan Africa are urgently needed if the WHO is to achieve its vision of eliminating hepatitis C by 2030."
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @09:47PM (7 children)
... is that such diseases are a symptom of mankind's failure to organize. Unlike an airborne infection, this sort of thing is a matter of basic protocol and sexual restraint.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @09:55PM (4 children)
sexual restraint in anathema to the modern liberal democratic project
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @10:04PM (3 children)
Hepatitis C is actually more common from non-sexual activities.
Notably blood transfusions followed by contaminated food and water due to improper santitation.
Solve the sanitation problem and provide cost effective solutions to test blood for Hep C. and the rest becomes a minor problem.
This isn't an issue of teh libruls free sex ruining everything. Save that for gonorrhea, chlamydia, hpv, and other diseases that ARE primarily sexually transmitted.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @10:11PM (2 children)
Besides the fact that the solution involves basic protocols for hygiene, waste-management, and de-contamination, there is also the fact that these issues arise from a population that is way too large. That brings us back full circle to sexual restraint.
Native westerners (i.e., white people) tend to save up their resources during good times, because they expect bad times to come. In contrast, the native peoples of Africa tend to just reproduce with utterly wild abandon. This is why a trillion dollars of aid to Africa has done nothing, and this is why South Africa is now going to shit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @10:25PM (1 child)
I saw Africa in the title and was thus thoroughly unsurprised to find the above garbage being pushed.
The nice thing about the non-censorship of comments around here is that such racists can't bleat about censorship and are left to stand on the "value" of their ideas.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @10:36PM
That's why there are different races.
It's a documented fact that some populations save up resources while others explode in population during good times.
Stop ignoring FACTS. That's why can't ever solve anything, because you dumbfucks can't bear to acknowledge reality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @10:26PM (1 child)
Hepatitis C is not sexually transmitted.
It is only transmitted through blood, so only if you consider 1000-person years of people that have rough, bloody sex (e.g. fisting) then you might observe several cases.
https://aasldpubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/hep.23808 [wiley.com]
http://annals.org/aim/article-abstract/2547675/hepatitis-c-virus?doi=10.7326%2FAITC201609060 [annals.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @10:34PM
The OP couldn't be clearer. You're the one ignoring what OP said: "this sort of thing is a matter of basic protocol and sexual restraint."
And, as the other AC said: Those protocols (hygiene, et al.) become all the more important as a population grows, leading the discussion back to sexual restraint.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @09:55PM (1 child)
We have a disease problem in Africa. Some people think we should get rid of nuclear weapons. I have a plan. No disease is resistant to being vaporized and then ionized into hot plasma.
If we add in Pakistan and Papua New Guinea, we also cure Polio. Don't you want to cure Polio? Think of the children.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 19, @10:01PM
Add in the Middle East and U.K. and you'll have cured the world if mohammadism.