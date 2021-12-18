from the 1984-is-not-a-guide-book dept.
A Southern California man has become the latest person to sue the federal government over what he says is an unconstitutional search of his phone at the Los Angeles International Airport.
According to his lawsuit, which was recently filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Haisam Elsharkawi had arrived at LAX on February 9, 2017 and was headed to Saudi Arabia to go on a hajj, the Muslim religious pilgrimage.
After clearing the security checkpoint, Elsharkawi, an American citizen, was pulled aside from the Turkish Airlines boarding line by a Customs and Border Protection officer, who began questioning him about how much cash he was carrying and where he was going. Elsharkawi complied with the officer's inquiries and dutifully followed him to a nearby table.
"As the questioning continued and became increasingly aggressive, Mr. Elsharkawi asked if there was a problem and whether he needed an attorney," the complaint states. "Officer Rivas then accused Mr. Elsharkawi of hiding something because of his request for an attorney."
Soon after, another agent, Officer Rodriguez, began searching Elsharkawi's pockets and discovered his phone. Rodriguez asked Elsharkawi to unlock his phone, which he declined to do. He then also refused to answer further questions without having an attorney present.
Another officer told Elsharkawi that he was not under arrest and as such had no right to an attorney—at which point he asked to be released.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/12/man-sues-feds-after-being-detained-for-refusing-to-unlock-his-phone-at-airport/
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 21, @05:57PM (2 children)
Unfortunately, at the end of a long, long legal battle, government will rule in government's favor. If the first trial goes to the complainant, the appeal will go to the government. If it has to go all the way to the Supreme Court, it will. Then if government doesn't like the ruling, they may well call on a secret court to make a superior ruling. In the end, we'll all lose.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 21, @06:02PM (3 children)
US!
At least some portion of his settlement should come from the grunts involved with the whole ordeal, make them get some actual evidence next time before handcuffing someone.
Also, refusing to unlock your phone is not a sign of guilt, and neither is asking for a lawyer when being unusually pressed by security personnel. Perhaps we need to make the ACLU an official government branch and have them put lawyers in every airport to oversee the air and meat heads.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 21, @06:14PM
Considering that none of the TSA searches are constitutional. Why would you expect better of customs and border patrol, they believe the constitution doesn't apply to them. Unfortunately, the right wing has packed the courts with judges that agree despite it being completely without any constitutional basis. If the government isn't bound by the constitution in all situations and all places, then the constitution might as well be toilet paper.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Friday December 21, @06:26PM
Not buying it. Go back to your masters and be sure to tell them that as soon as you finish the ritual boot licking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 21, @06:24PM
We have said for years that the TSA and cohorts is a waste and adds no security. Which makes me wonder how things would be if there was only a metal detector, baggage scanner and a checking for a ticket? The public would like the part about it being simpler and quicker.
But I wonder if it would be any less safe? We live in a world that if there is a hijacking the passengers know how it ends and are gonna jump those fools before they can get into the cockpit.
Is there anything those scanners keep out that a metal detector won't? I mean if you are gonna do something won't you smuggle supplies in in the tubes of a baby stroller? If it is small won't you put it in the arch of your foot and opt for pat down? There are known issues with every technique the TSA uses and the real evil ones already know and use those anyway. The best attack vector is to get someone to work for the TSA and use them.