50 Years Ago, 'Earthrise' Inspired the Environmental Movement

posted by mrpg on Tuesday December 25, @01:44PM
50 years ago, 'Earthrise' inspired the environmental movement.

The 1968 Apollo 8 mission was crucial in the race to get a man on the moon. It was the first manned launch of the colossal Saturn V rocket, which had only flown twice before in unmanned test missions. It was also the first manned spacecraft to escape Earth's gravity, reach another celestial body, and orbit it. It took nearly three days for the crew to reach the moon, and after a tense four minute engine burn -- which could have flung them into space or crashed them onto the Moon's surface --they successfully entered orbit.

The astronauts were equipped with a highly modified Hasselblad 500 EL with the reflex viewfinder replaced by a mechanical sighting ring. They were fully trained in its use and in photography principles and had access to both 70mm color and black and white film. Commander Frank Borman happened to be turning the command module when it came around on its fourth orbit on December 24th, and the Earth appeared as a blue jewel against the Moon's drab monochrome surface.

Borman reportedly took a black and white photo of the Earth in a slightly lower position next to the moon, but Anders thought the shot would be worthy of color. The conversation among the crew at that moment was famously recorded for posterity (above), and reveals what happened next.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 25, @02:31PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 25, @02:31PM (#778323)

    Environment related... A book called The Population Bomb was published but no where has any news outlet or blog covered this particular anniversary even though now we know it was right in gist if wrong in facts.

