Earth is missing a huge part of its crust. Now we may know why.
According to the team, at intervals within those billion or so years, up to a third of Earth's crust was sawn off by Snowball Earth's roaming glaciers and their erosive capabilities. The resulting sediment was dumped into the slush-covered oceans, where it was then sucked into the mantle by subducting tectonic plates. (Here's what will happen when Earth's tectonic plates grind to a halt.)
AND
What could have wiped 3km of rock off the entire Earth?
Believe it or not, the geology at the bottom of the Grand Canyon is extraordinarily common. There, layers of sedimentary rock lie flat atop angled layers of significantly more ancient metamorphic rock. The gap there is enormous—if Earth's rocks constitute a book of the planet's history, there are about a billion pages missing. The story only picks up again around 540 million years ago in the Cambrian period, with an evolutionary explosion of complex life just as remarkable as the sudden change in the rock.
This gap can be found all around the world, and has picked up the name the Great Unconformity. Cambrian sedimentary rocks rarely rest on anything other than much older metamorphic or igneous rock, implying that whatever rock formed in the intervening time was scrubbed away by something. This erasure of a chunk of geologic history has long been an enticing mystery for geologists.
A period of intensive global erosion doesn't seem sufficient to fully explain the pattern of change in the rock. An alternative, that the formation of new rock suddenly accelerated beginning in the Cambrian, doesn't quite fit the evidence, either. So what gives?
PNAS, 2018. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.180435011 (About DOIs).
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Wednesday January 02, @05:28PM (2 children)
That's where the space aliens deleted the evidence of the advanced civilization they wiped out so us monkey boys could take over.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 02, @05:34PM (1 child)
But, it's still not "missing". It's right beneath our feet, in the mantle. That history you mention has been bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated, but it's still just beneath our feet!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 02, @05:49PM
A large segment of that geology has been scraped out between the two layers of known geological history. The statement is that it was cleaved out by a massive ice age that ground up the crust which was then sucked between the continental plates and is somewhere in the mantle now.
Or as someone else suggested, aliens needed to scrub out the history of the former inhabitants of Earth.
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Wednesday January 02, @05:31PM
It is amazing that through the power of deduction, not unlike a detective we can infer on effects and events that happened several million years ago, when there were not even vertebrates, much less humans.
We are indeed the culmination of evolution in this planet and surroundings.