New Images Reveal Structure, Color, and Features of 2014 MU69 (Ultima Thule)

posted by martyb on Wednesday January 02, @10:46PM
Science

takyon writes:

2014 MU69 has two nearly-spherical lobes and is a contact binary. The collision between the two lobes happened at a low relative velocity, causing little damage to the resulting object. The "neck" between the lobes contains brighter material which appears to be dust that has settled down the slopes that run towards the point of contact.

[Added BBC link -ed]

