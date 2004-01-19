Stories
Encryption? This Time it'll be Usable, Thunderbird Promises

posted by mrpg on Friday January 04, @08:02PM   Printer-friendly
from the uy788*++ç+´] dept.
"exec" writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

[...] When the Mozilla Foundation decided to turn the email client loose in May 2017, its future looked doubtful, but it's still here and, according to this post by community manager Ryan Sipes, donations are flowing freely enough for Thunderbird to expand its development team.

The current eight personnel are to be expanded to 14, and one of the roles to be resourced is an engineer who will focus on security and privacy.

"The UX/UI around encryption and settings will get an overhaul in the coming year," Sipes wrote.

While he couldn't guarantee that effort making it into the next release, "It is our hope to make encrypting Email and ensuring your private communication easier in upcoming releases."

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Subsentient on Friday January 04, @08:17PM

    by Subsentient (1111) <{subsentient} {at} {universe2.us}> on Friday January 04, @08:17PM (#782216) Homepage Journal

    I use Thunderbird myself. It's a damn good email client, and one of the only good ones left alive.
    Claws Mail won't render HTML, Eudora is ancient dog shit that only runs on Windows and old Macs, and Seamonkey's alright I guess, but it's not my cup of tea.

    Long live Thunderbird.

    "Sometimes the only thing more dangerous than a question is an answer." -Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #208
