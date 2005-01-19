19/01/05/0936233 story
posted by chromas on Saturday January 05, @01:13PM
from the up-up-down-down-b-a-b-a-jail dept.
A revision to Japan's Unfair Competition Prevention Act has reportedly introduced criminal penalties for reselling software product keys without permission, distributing save-game editors, and offering to edit save data as a service. Speculation is rampant as to how broadly the data-editing ban may apply.
