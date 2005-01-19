from the foreignicated-domestic-agents dept.
US Government Using Secretive FISA Rules to Spy on Journalists
Documents recently obtained by the Freedom of the Press Foundation reveal troubling facts about how the government is secretly using the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to spy on journalists. The documents were released as part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Freedom of the Press Foundation and Columbia University's Knights First Amendment Institute. These newly declassified memos confirm suspicions long held by civil liberties advocates that the government is using and abusing FISA court orders to conduct intrusive surveillance on reporters they deem as "foreign agents" and on those reporters' contacts.
By using FISA, the Department of Justice circumvents traditional court systems that have long protected journalists from invasive and illegal spying practices. [...] Memos made public through the FOIA request reveal that it is highly likely that both the Trump and Obama administrations have spied on journalists they considered "foreign agents" and anyone with whom they may have been in contact.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 05, @04:19PM (2 children)
Maybe the shit stains will start raising hell about it now that it's being used against them instead of just against everyone else.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by TheFool on Saturday January 05, @04:26PM (1 child)
Or, better yet, maybe they could do some investigative journalism to actually bring some of these orders to light. Reporting on their existence is pretty low effort, but now that it's personal I hope they are motivated to put a bit more effort in.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 05, @05:08PM
99% of the media America consumes is CIA. You can thank Grand Emperor Baraq Hussein Soetoro Al-Malai for authorizing domestic use of propaganda against our own citizens in the last NDAA he signed.
What this means is that only independent (people who don't toe the party line) journalists are targeted by jackbooted government thugs. Being an independent journalist in itself, regardless of foreign contact, is enough to get you on the kill-list started by Baraq Hussein Soetoro, a kill-list Trump is trying to declassify and stop.
My friend was an independent journalist who exposed local government corruption Project Veritas-style, and he was executed by jackbooted government thugs. He had his hands up and tried to surrender peacefully but they filled him and his friendly Boston Terrier full of lead. Then they filled his wife full of lead while she was in the shower. Then they set his condo on fire, and shot all the residents who tried to flee the burning building. Then 2 airliners crashed into the upper floors of the building and caused the thermite in the basement to ignite, demolishing the whole building. Then they bulldozed the wreckage and the guy who bulldozed the wreckage was found dead via three-shot suicide.
This would have been your fate too, had Hillary been elected. Hillary would have turned the White house into Kefka's tower.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 05, @04:27PM
There is a long tradition of abuse https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COINTELPRO [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday January 05, @05:05PM
Raise your hands, all 5 rubes who are actually surprised by this. Of course they targeted journalists - the Three-Letter Agencies invest a lot of time and our money into covering up their own mistakes, then in covering up the cover-up, then in covering up those cover-ups, etc.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.