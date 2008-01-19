Stories
Amazon Overtakes Microsoft and Apple in Market Value

posted by martyb on Tuesday January 08, @06:02AM   Printer-friendly
from the down-from-a-trillion dept.
Business

takyon writes:

Amazon is now the USA's most valuable publicly-traded company by market value:

Amazon's ended trading Monday with a market value of about $797 billion, compared with Microsoft's $783 billion. Apple, which had been part of a close three-way race for the seat, is now down to about $702 billion in market value after plunging last week on the news of its weak iPhone sales. Google parent company Alphabet has surpassed Apple with a market value of about $748 billion.

Previously: Microsoft Overtakes Amazon as Second Most Valuable U.S. Company

Original Submission


«  Largest Semi-Annual Speed-Gaming Marathon -- Awesome Games Done Quick -- is Running Now

Related Stories

Microsoft Overtakes Amazon as Second Most Valuable U.S. Company 11 comments

takyon writes:

Microsoft just leaped over Amazon as second most valuable U.S. company

Microsoft overtook Amazon as second most valuable U.S. company on Friday after investors punished Jeff Bezos' e-commerce behemoth for a disappointing quarterly earnings report, wiping $65 billion off the online retailer's market capitalization.

Apple still tops the list at over $1 trillion after crossing that threshold in September. Microsoft's market capitalization was Wall Street's highest in late 1998 through early 2000 before the dot-com bubble burst.

Amazon's shares dropped 7 percent, the most in nearly three years after its holiday season sales outlook missed targets, fanning concerns that Wall Street's tech darlings are finally starting to face stronger competition.

Microsoft fell a more modest 2 percent in a broad technology sell-off that was also driven by a weaker-than-expected report from Google-parent Alphabet.

Original Submission

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 08, @06:22AM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Tuesday January 08, @06:22AM (#783572) Homepage Journal

    It's not like they don't know that product sales ultimately decline. Surely they've got _something_ planned for that billion dollar new Austin campus.

    Today and yesterday I listed dozens of locations where Apple is hiring college student customer support. I contemplated not doing so but concluded that AC would be a perfect fit were he to get his head out of his ass. Tomorrow I'll start listing shops in other countries so as to accommodate any desire AC might have to travel.

    Fuck MDC

    --
    A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad pancake batter.
