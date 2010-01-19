from the time-to-switch-to-dodododogo dept.
Is this for real? DuckDuckGo has grown in popularity primarily on its claim: We don't track you. Is this no longer true?
DuckDuckGo now fingerprinting visitors
DuckDuckGo is using the Canvas DOMRect API on their search engine. Canvas is used to make unique geometry measurements on target browsers, and DOMRect API uses rectangles. This can be verified with the CanvasBlocker Firefox add-on by Korbinian Kapsner. DDG has recently been redirecting some website navigations to cute pictures with remarks about their privacy promises. The organization is now seeking to expand their Internet presence. DDG are without question data brokers, and commercial websites that make promises like DDG does will not survive for long if they actually keep them.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Thursday January 10, @04:19PM (1 child)
Why do they need an advanced web api that makes "geometry measurements" of the browser, just to show a simple text box and a list of links?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday January 10, @04:24PM
How else are web devs supposed to give you a good social experience that you share with your friends on your internet search?!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 10, @04:30PM (1 child)
All I see is a forum post saying that duckduckgo is using some drawing library functions and therefore they are tracking you. Unless I am seriously misunderstanding what "the Canvas DOMRect API" is, the conclusion does not follow from the premise. Details would be nice.
Anyway, DuckDuckGo search works perfectly fine without running any ECZEMAscript, which privacy-conscious users should be doing anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 10, @05:27PM
I'd like to see a response from them. Considering that their main selling points are not tracking users and not bubbling them either. It seems suicidal for them to start tracking people.
That's not to say that they haven't had a change of heart, but I would like to hear from them before assuming that they're using this to track people rather than for a productive reason. These features were not added to browsers for spying on users, that came later as a consequence of being there.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by urza9814 on Thursday January 10, @04:44PM (3 children)
Anyone here using YaCy or other open/distributed search engines?
I recently installed YaCy on one of my servers and have been experimenting with it a bit. The results are usually slow and poor, but for some things it's alright. Probably I need to spend more than a week building up indexes. Very easy to automate an export of your Firefox history though (Firefox stores them as sqlite files) and feed that in as a crawler, so at least it'll index stuff you've already seen if you need to pull it back up.
SSL support (without using default self-signed certs) has been giving me a ton of trouble though...to the point where trying to enable it has locked up the server process and screwed up the configuration so bad that I ended up just wiping the container and reinstalling -- more than once. This time I've allocated a hell of a lot more RAM though (8GB and counting...) which seems to be helping, so that might be my main issue.
I was recently looking for alternatives too though...and did not find any. Anyone here know of any others?
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Thursday January 10, @04:55PM
My experiences with experimental technologies, so far, has been disappointing because I invariably find that the hassle of making "it" work just never ends. I don't have experience with YaCy though, so let me know how it turns out for you and if it is worth it. DISCLAIMER: I am back to using google after experimenting with ddg and bing for 1 year.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 10, @05:09PM (1 child)
Look at Searx. https://github.com/asciimoo/searx/wiki/Installation [github.com]
I got it working, then promptly screwed it up during configuration. It looks interesting, is why I tried it. But, when interest gets kicked in the head, it wants to take some time off. Maybe it's age - ten years ago, I would have doggedly stayed with it until it worked.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 10, @05:12PM
Sorry, THIS is the page I worked from for installation - https://asciimoo.github.io/searx/dev/install/installation.html [github.io]
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday January 10, @04:53PM
If anyone believes a single word any company has to say about maintaining "privacy", then I have a bridge for sale you might be interested in.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 10, @05:03PM
They say they don't track you either, and I find they give better results than DDG.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday January 10, @05:20PM
One thing I recall DuckDuckGo doing a while back was the same trick Google does. The links in the search results do not go directly to the sites. A link to example.com actually goes to https://www.google.com/url=http://example.com. [google.com] (Actually, the link is more complicated, but I'm simplifying here.) DDG used to do something similar, but it seems they've stopped that.
Google meanwhile has gotten more insidious about it. In Firefox, it used to be that the user could see the actual destination by hovering over the link, no matter what the link text said. Now, even when hovering, the link looks like an innocent link directly to the site Google found. But it isn't. I did not know that was possible, and I find it disturbing that one of the chief quick and easy ways I use to check whether a link really goes where it says it goes can be beaten. Though I'm not terribly surprised. Think I may make a Firefox bug report about that, if someone else hasn't already. Now a way to see where the link really goes is right click on it and choose "copy link location". Can paste it, but don't have to. After selecting "copy link location", hover over the link again, and you will see that it really goes to google.com.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Thursday January 10, @05:25PM
I just noticed yesterday that uBlock Origin was blocking something on DuckDuckGo. I looked at what it was blocking and it seems like what they're doing is tracking what browser is accessing the site. Perhaps they're doing more, but I'd be somewhat surprised. Really, I don't care, if they know what kind of browser is accessing their site. I also don't care, if they know what OS I have, etc. So long as they're not tracking my IP/MAC Address/Physical Location/Name/Ethnicity/Gender/Language/Financial Status/Marital Status/Etc/Etc/Etc. In reality, a lot of that I don't care about either, but most of that would require snooping into my private life and I don't want that. I especially don't want them to be building a profile for Full Name at Longitude/Latitude, with these socioeconomic statuses, and these beliefs. Though, at this point, it may all be for naught as Google, Facebook, and their ilk have without a doubt already amassed stupendous amounts of private data on everyone who's used their systems and even plenty who haven't.
