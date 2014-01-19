Probably not that good of an article, but it actually exists, only at Wired, so it is certain that it probably is worth reading. But only if you go in with no preconceptions.

Nobel laureate Richard Feynman once asked his Caltech students to calculate the probability that, if he walked outside the classroom, the first car in the parking lot would have a specific license plate, say 6ZNA74. Assuming every number and letter are equally likely and determined independently, the students estimated the probability to be less than 1 in 17 million. When the students finished their calculations, Feynman revealed that the correct probability was 1: He had seen this license plate on his way into class. Something extremely unlikely is not unlikely at all if it has already happened.

Bayesian probability is all well and good, until it runs up against actuality. But the point here is all about having a Beautiful Mind or π, and seeing patterns everywhere, and how if you see them in Big Data, the patterns are bigger. But no less crazy.