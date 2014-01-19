from the and-steak-to-protect-cows dept.
Tomato plants emit an aroma in order to ward off bacterial attacks. This volatile compound is hexenyl butyrate (HB), and according to testing by researchers at the Institute for Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology, it has great potential for protecting crops from infections, drought, etc.
[...] "The application of this compound in fields is a new natural strategy for improving crop yields. Treatments will protect crops from biotic and abiotic stress easily, efficiently and at a low cost," says Purificación Lisón, researcher at the Institute for Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology (UPV-CSIC.)
The compound closes the stomata, which is the key to protecting plants. According to the researchers at IBMCP, there are no other products on the market with these properties, making it significant for the farming industry. Another advantage is that it is easy to use. As a volatile compound, it can be applied by spraying onto plants and also by using diffuser devices.
Will "smells like tomatoes" come to describe crops the way "tastes like chicken" describes meat?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday January 14, @08:19PM (2 children)
It's a resizable leaf pore that enables gas absorption.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad pancake batter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 14, @08:26PM
No, _you're_ a resizeable leaf pore that enables gas absorption.
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Monday January 14, @08:38PM
"The compound closes the stomata" which is " a resizable leaf pore that enables gas absorption".
So, they're smothering the plant to save it from bacterial attacks. Sounds so 1960s'ish.
(Score: 2) by Megahard on Monday January 14, @08:27PM
Which, according to this website [perfumersworld.com],
[of Ulm]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 14, @08:36PM
smells like fish . . .