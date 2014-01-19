Stories
Tomato Plant Aroma to Protect Crops

Monday January 14, @08:15PM
Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

Tomato plants emit an aroma in order to ward off bacterial attacks. This volatile compound is hexenyl butyrate (HB), and according to testing by researchers at the Institute for Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology, it has great potential for protecting crops from infections, drought, etc.

[...] "The application of this compound in fields is a new natural strategy for improving crop yields. Treatments will protect crops from biotic and abiotic stress easily, efficiently and at a low cost," says Purificación Lisón, researcher at the Institute for Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology (UPV-CSIC.)

The compound closes the stomata, which is the key to protecting plants. According to the researchers at IBMCP, there are no other products on the market with these properties, making it significant for the farming industry. Another advantage is that it is easy to use. As a volatile compound, it can be applied by spraying onto plants and also by using diffuser devices.

Will "smells like tomatoes" come to describe crops the way "tastes like chicken" describes meat?

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday January 14, @08:19PM (2 children)

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Monday January 14, @08:19PM (#786609) Homepage Journal

    It's a resizable leaf pore that enables gas absorption.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 14, @08:26PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 14, @08:26PM (#786615)

      No, _you're_ a resizeable leaf pore that enables gas absorption.

    • (Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Monday January 14, @08:38PM

      by KilroySmith (2113) on Monday January 14, @08:38PM (#786623)

      "The compound closes the stomata" which is " a resizable leaf pore that enables gas absorption".

      So, they're smothering the plant to save it from bacterial attacks. Sounds so 1960s'ish.

  • (Score: 2) by Megahard on Monday January 14, @08:27PM

    by Megahard (4782) on Monday January 14, @08:27PM (#786616)

    Which, according to this website [perfumersworld.com],

    is fresh green-fruity grass vegetable oily powerful fruity-winey green cognac-brandy buttery-oily jasmine ylang-ylang ylang tuberose honeysuckle wine-like-notes as-modifier topnotes floral herbal.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 14, @08:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 14, @08:36PM (#786622)

    smells like fish . . .

