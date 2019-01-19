The team behind the popular Median XL mod for Diablo 2 has released Median XL: Sigma 1.0.0, a new version that updates the engine and many game mechanics:

The Diablo 2 Median XL mod will be getting a massive overhaul next month, which updates the original game engine. The Median XL mod has been around for ages, and the mod's development team has announced that it will be moving the popular mod to a new engine, the Sigma Engine. The team promises that the new engine generally removes limitations from the original one, and offers opportunities for bigger inventories and rooms alongside other general improvements.

The improvements include increasing the resolution to 1024x768, individual skill cooldowns, and removal of death penalties. Previous versions of the mod, such as Median XL Ultimative, have had good performance in Linux using WINE.

At Blizzcon in November, Diablo publisher Blizzard announced a mobile game, Diablo: Immortal, which was met with a near-universal backlash from Diablo fans and seen as a reskinned attempt at catering to the Chinese gaming market. Later, there was some speculation that Blizzard had intended to announce a PC-oriented Diablo 4 at Blizzcon but delayed it at the last moment, which Blizzard has since denied.

Median XL: Sigma changelog. Trailer (2m34s).

Also at PCGamesN and DSOG.